Cheap White Elephant Gifts
90+ Clever White Elephant Gifts That Won't Break the Bank
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
90+ Clever White Elephant Gifts That Won't Break the Bank
Need a set of unicorn finger puppets? We didn't think so. But did you secretly want them? Don't deny it. White elephant is the gag-gifting game known for its weird and wacky powers of giving people exactly what they didn't know they needed. From socks covered in pizza slices to body doodles and magic eight ball beer glasses, we've found more than 90 white elephant gifts that will have the recipient laughing — or scratching their head. The best part? Everything is just $30 or under, so you can have some fun gift shopping without worrying about breaking the bank.
— Additional reporting by Macy Cate Williams
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
Drumstick Pens
$8
Percy the Pencil Porcupine
$19
Body Doodles GameBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Avocado Halves SockBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Awkward Moment Card Game
$19
iPhone Charger Sticker Faces Set
$12.95
"Caution" (Objects in Mirror Are Sexier Than They Appear) Compact Mirror
$10
NPW Shower Cap Cupcake
$6
from Amazon.com
Face MugBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Fruit Keg Tapping Kit
$19.99
Eye Glasses HolderBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Fortune Teller Tumbler
$14.95
Growing Wishes Seed KitBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Garden Decor
Porn For Women
$10
Letters To My Future Self
$14.95
Sling Beverage Cooler
$21.95
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
Fishing Pole Campfire Roaster
$19.99
The Bathroom GuestbookBuy Now See more Knock Knock Desktop Books
Shakespearean Insults Chart
$25
Emergency Clown Nose
$5
Pocket Utensil Set
$16
Ideas in Bloom Desk Organizer
$14
from ModCloth
Black Light PuttyBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Plush OrgansBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
Library Card Tote BagBuy Now See more Out of Print Duffels & Totes
World's Smallest Rubix CubeBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Talking Tables Holidays Jokes
$9.50
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
Fizz Creations Fizz Holidays Toilet Roll
$8
Paperchase Sparkle All Day Drink Beaker
$13
Fizz Creations Fizz Yeti Ice Scraper
$13
Sriracha To-Go Bottle KeychainBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Glamspin Lip Gloss Fidget Spinner
$10
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
Beer Opening Glass
$11.99
Fixed Gear Bike Pizza Slicer
$21
Slogan Print Unicorn Ear Hoodie With Kangaroo Pocket
$16 $16
from Shein
Blush Accessories True Fabrications 10oz Plastic Wine Glass With Straw - Gold
$9.99
Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
$9.99
from Bloomingdale's
Ankit Glitter Fidget Spinner
$9.90
from Forever 21
Frozen Disney® Frozen Elsa Throw-in-a-Bag
$16.99 $11.89
0previous images
59more images