90+ Clever White Elephant Gifts That Won't Break the Bank

Need a set of unicorn finger puppets? We didn't think so. But did you secretly want them? Don't deny it. White elephant is the gag-gifting game known for its weird and wacky powers of giving people exactly what they didn't know they needed. From socks covered in pizza slices to body doodles and magic eight ball beer glasses, we've found more than 90 white elephant gifts that will have the recipient laughing — or scratching their head. The best part? Everything is just $30 or under, so you can have some fun gift shopping without worrying about breaking the bank.

Additional reporting by Macy Cate Williams

UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Octopus Wall Hook
$20
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Stationery
Drumstick Pens
$8
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Stationery
Kikkerland
Memo-saurus Desk Organizer
$12
from ModCloth
See more Kikkerland Desktop Books
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Percy the Pencil Porcupine
$19
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Body Doodles Game
$15
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Avocado Halves Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Socks
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Awkward Moment Card Game
$19
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Santa's Stocking Flask
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Knock Knock
Slang Flashcards
$10
from UncommonGoods
See more Knock Knock Games & Puzzles
Lump of Coal Soaps
$10
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Give Pizza a Chance Tote Bag
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
iPhone Charger Sticker Faces Set
$12.95
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Anti-Social Network Journal
$9
from knockknockstuff.com
Buy Now
"Caution" (Objects in Mirror Are Sexier Than They Appear) Compact Mirror
$10
from knockknockstuff.com
Buy Now
Amazon.com Bath & Body
NPW Shower Cap Cupcake
$6
from Amazon.com
See more Amazon.com Bath & Body
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Face Mug
$18
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Knock Knock
Selfies Photo Book
$11
from shoptiques.com
See more Knock Knock Desktop Books
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Fruit Keg Tapping Kit
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Eye Glasses Holder
$18
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Hello Beautiful Throw Pillow
$20
from society6.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Tumblers & Water Glasses
Fortune Teller Tumbler
$14.95
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Tumblers & Water Glasses
You Complete Me Jigsaw Puzzle
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Garden Decor
Growing Wishes Seed Kit
$20
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Garden Decor
UncommonGoods Socks
Sole Sox
$15
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Socks
Life* Available For a Limited Time Only Print
$18
from society6.com
Buy Now
Polaroll Printed Toilet Paper
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
IDEA
Bad Good Shot Glasses - Set of 2
$20
from UncommonGoods
See more IDEA Drinkware
Chronicle Books
Porn For Women
$10
from UncommonGoods
See more Chronicle Books Women's Fashion
Chronicle Books
Letters To My Future Self
$14.95
from UncommonGoods
See more Chronicle Books Journals & Planners
Get Your Sh*t Together Notepad
$7
from knockknockstuff.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Sling Beverage Cooler
$21.95
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Kitchen
Volcanoes Are So Hot Right Now Tote Bag
$21
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Mustache Bottle Opener
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Banagrams
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Never Have I Ever Conversation Starters Card Game
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Fishing Pole Campfire Roaster
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Knock Knock
The Bathroom Guestbook
$15
from UncommonGoods
See more Knock Knock Desktop Books
UncommonGoods Bar
Wine Towel
$14
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Bar
UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Shakespearean Insults Chart
$25
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Emergency Clown Nose
$5
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Pocket Utensil Set
$16
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Flattery and Faint Praise For All Occasions
$6
from knockknockstuff.com
Buy Now
Kikkerland
Ideas in Bloom Desk Organizer
$14
from ModCloth
See more Kikkerland Desktop Books
Giant Wine Glass
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Black Light Putty
$15
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
Plush Organs
$18
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
Freezable Beer Pong Rack Set
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Out of Print
Library Card Tote Bag
$20
from UncommonGoods
See more Out of Print Duffels & Totes
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Rubix Cube
$8
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Asos Women's Fashion
Talking Tables Holidays Jokes
$9.50
from Asos
See more Asos Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Asos Women's Fashion
Fizz Creations Fizz Holidays Toilet Roll
$8
from Asos
See more Asos Women's Fashion
Mac And Cheese Socks
$8
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Thumbs Up Wind Up Pugs Racing Game
$13
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Mustard
Sassy Cat Reusable Coffee Cup
$16
from Asos
See more Mustard Women's Fashion
Asos Women's Fashion
Paperchase Sparkle All Day Drink Beaker
$13
from Asos
See more Asos Women's Fashion
Asos Women's Fashion
Fizz Creations Fizz Yeti Ice Scraper
$13
from Asos
See more Asos Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Glamspin Lip Gloss Fidget Spinner
$10
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Flask Bracelet
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
UncommonGoods Sunglasses
Beer Opening Glass
$11.99
from UncommonGoods
See more UncommonGoods Sunglasses
Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder by Archie McPhee
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MAAD "Fries on the Fly" Multi-Purpose Universal Car French Fry Holder
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ring for a Beer Bell
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pizza Pillow
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Fixed Gear Bike Pizza Slicer
$21
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Upside-Down Wine Glass
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nose-Shaped Shampoo Dispenser
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Socks
Pizza Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Stay Magical Unicorn Mug
$12
from francescas.com
Buy Now
Shein
Slogan Print Unicorn Ear Hoodie With Kangaroo Pocket
$16 $16
from Shein
See more Shein Sweats & Hoodies
Me You Ankle Socks
$2
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Books
Keep Calm and Color Mermaids
$8
from Asos
See more Books Women's Fashion
Silver Buffalo Hogwarts Tumbler Set
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Gold Snitch Pewter Key Ring
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Black Cauldron Ceramic Soup Mug With Spoon
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Drinkware
Blush Accessories True Fabrications 10oz Plastic Wine Glass With Straw - Gold
$9.99
from Target
See more Target Drinkware
Fred & Friends
Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
$9.99
from Bloomingdale's
See more Fred & Friends Pumps
Forever 21
Ankit Glitter Fidget Spinner
$9.90
from Forever 21
See more Forever 21 Plus Sizes
BigMouth Inc Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kikkerland Chemistry 101 Flask Book
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wild Barrel Supply Co. Enamel Camp "Coffee" Mug
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Comfort Cotton Wine Socks
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fairly Odd Novelties Shot Glass Roulette
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Suction Cupholder Caddy
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Throws
Frozen Disney® Frozen Elsa Throw-in-a-Bag
$16.99 $11.89
from Target
See more Target Throws
Disney
Women's Disney's® Ariel Union Suit
$27.99
from Target
See more Disney Intimates
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
