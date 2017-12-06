90+ Clever White Elephant Gifts That Won't Break the Bank

Need a set of unicorn finger puppets? We didn't think so. But did you secretly want them? Don't deny it. White elephant is the gag-gifting game known for its weird and wacky powers of giving people exactly what they didn't know they needed. From socks covered in pizza slices to body doodles and magic eight ball beer glasses, we've found more than 90 white elephant gifts that will have the recipient laughing — or scratching their head. The best part? Everything is just $30 or under, so you can have some fun gift shopping without worrying about breaking the bank.

— Additional reporting by Macy Cate Williams