Christmas Is Coming to Hogwarts — and You Can Celebrate in Person!

Image Source: Everett Collection

Christmastime and Harry Potter go hand in hand. Maybe it's the movie marathons that air nonstop around the holidays, or the unforgettable images of Hogsmeade and Hogwarts covered in snow — either way, there's nothing that helps fans get into the spirit like a healthy dose of Potter.

Universal Studios announced news that warmed our hearts faster than a shot of Firewhiskey on a chilly day at the Three Broomsticks: a new Christmas experience is coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando this year, and fans can take part in the holiday festivities.

"As night falls, a magical holiday transformation of Hogwarts castle will take place right before guests' eyes. Incredible state-of-the-art projection mapping and special effects will wrap the iconic castle — bringing holiday spirit and memorable Christmas moments from the Harry Potter series to life like never before," says Universal.

There will be four parts to the Christmas celebration: festive decor in Hogsmeade, a stunning projection experience on the Hogwarts castle at night, holiday food and decorations in Diagon Alley, and live entertainment in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. Storefronts will be decked out and Christmas cheer will undoubtedly be in the air. The events will run from Nov. 18, 2017 to Jan. 6, 2018, so start planning your trip now if you don't want to miss out on the magic! Watch the video for a look at the celebration.

Travel InspirationThe Wizarding World Of Harry PotterHarry PotterChristmasTravel
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds