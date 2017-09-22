 Skip Nav
25 Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hacks You Need to Know Before Going

To say that I'm a Harry Potter fan is KIND OF an understatement. Growing up, I was the kid at the midnight releases of the books and midnight premieres of the movies decked head to toe in proper Potter fandom attire. So, to say that I had high expectations for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Florida is putting it lightly. However, from the moment I rounded the corner of the wall dividing muggle London from Diagon Alley, I knew that the people who built this park had gotten it really, really right.

What makes the park stand out are the nuances and subtle references to the wizarding world that toe the line by keeping everything entirely canon while still making magic come to life. There are so many things to see and do — both big and small — but it's the Harry Potter World hacks you have to look out for. While there, we discovered some secrets in both the Hogsmeade/Hogwarts and Diagon Alley sections of the park, ones that any true fan should definitely not miss out on. Here's what to look out for when you're there.

You can exchange your muggle money for Gringotts bank notes.
The phone booth outside of King's Cross will connect you to the Ministry of Magic.
You can catch a glimpse of Kreacher the house elf at 12 Grimmauld Place.
You can send your purchases from Honeydukes and other shops to the park entrance.
The Hog's Head has specialty drinks.
Moaning Myrtle haunts a bathroom in Hogsmeade.
Nearly all of the Horcruxes are available for purchase at the parks.
You can order Harry's favorite ice cream from Florean Fortescue's.
Interactive wands allow you to do spells all throughout the park.
The Magical Menagerie animal shop has a snake in the window that will speak to you.
The talking shrunken Knight Bus head is interactive.
Ask the employees in London's King Cross station how to find Platform 9 3/4.
The animatronic Weasley on the Weasley's Wizard Wheezes building has some tricks up his sleeve.
The advertisement inside of King's Cross station is like the one from the Half Blood Prince film.
The Hogwarts Express does different things depending on which direction you take it.
You can catch special performances throughout the day.
The mermaid fountain does more than just spout a bit of water.
The Gringotts dragon breathes real fire.
The Vanishing Cabinet in Borgin and Burkes has a special surprise — if you listen closely.
The Mirror in Madame Maulkin's talks.
The Gringotts ride has subtle differences depending on when you ride it.
The sky of Knockturn Alley is different than the rest of Diagon Alley.
Real props from the movies are scattered around the park.
Don't miss the dancing skeleton.
There are hundreds of small details to look out for.
