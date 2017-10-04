27 Amazing Christmas Gifts You Can DIY

 Skip Nav
Whether or not you relish the challenge of finding perfect gifts for everyone on your list, it can be hard to come up with cool new gift ideas for friends, family, and co-workers year after year. If you're feeling a little uninspired, try some of these great DIY gift options! From small, quick gifts to more involved projects that pack a big punch, you can make a gorgeous gift for everyone in your life.

Marbled Candle Holder
Mint Sugar Scrub
Photo Tote Bag
Hoop Earrings
Wine Stoppers
Acrylic Sign
Marbled Mugs
Microwave and Dishwasher Safe Mugs
Tree Mittens
Metal Message Board
Framed Quote
Wine Charms
Hoop Wreath
Blanket Basket
Gingerbread Lip Scrub
Carpet Bag
Holiday-Scented Candles
Envelope Clutch
Triangular Clock
Wire Nameplate
Apron
Scalloped Leather Necklace
Latte Candle
Deer String Art
Marble Tray
Velvet Pillow
Etched Cutting Boards
