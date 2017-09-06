 Skip Nav
100+ of the Best DIY Gifts Ever

Don't settle for store-bought gifts when you can give your loved ones these one-of-a-kind DIY presents. No matter the occasion, giving someone a gift you made yourself makes it much more meaningful. Show how special the receiver is to you by putting in some time, effort, and love on something handmade. Read on to see more than 100 different types of DIY gifts for every person in your life!

— Additional reporting by Emily Co

Cork Coasters
Stamped Tea Towels
Glitter Shot-Glass Vases
Rose Gold Foiled Pencil Cup
Throw Pillow Covers
Floral Mouse Pad
Ombré Journals
Mud Cloth Slate Trivet
Painted Cutting Boards
Painted Sweet Dreams Carafe
Plate Clock
Secret Book Safe
Marbleized Air Plant Pots
Speckled Clay Keychains
Jewelry Storage
Map Photo Frame
Kindle or Tablet Cover
Jewelry Box
Glam Camera Strap
Diamond Paperweight
Abstract Diamond Print
Copper-Dipped Shot Glasses
Glitter-Dipped Mugs
Gilded Honey Bears
Denim Coasters
Terrariums
Gold Spray-Painted Jars
Dotted Tumblers
Dollar-Store Starburst Mirror
Map Tile Coasters
Coffee-Filter Peonies
