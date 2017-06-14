 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies
Eco
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
Healthy Living Tips
5 Things You Didn't Know You Needed to Do Before Lunchtime
Wellness
25 Life Lessons Written by a 100-Year-Old Man
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 70  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies

If you're tired of reaching for cleaning products with ingredients you can't even pronounce, then head to your local grocery store for a few basic components, and make your own. These eco-friendly concoctions will leave your house sparkling. From window cleaner to grout whitener, you'll be amazed at how easy these DIYs are to pull off. And after making the initial investment for the all-natural ingredients, these cleaning supplies cost pennies per concoction to make.

Related
How to Clean Everything in Your Home and Beyond
Start the 30-Day Cleaning Challenge Today!
100+ Cleaning and Organizing Hacks

Previous Next
Join the conversation
EcoCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
LukasLukass1390379213 LukasLukass1390379213 3 years

All these cleaning products looks cool, but think one thing- what is the main purpose for clening? You have to kill all bacteria not only to do it look clean :) My suggestion for you would be not to save money on such a things, but better to try for example these ones- deutsche
Reiniger für Hof :) Do not save money in such a fields, where talk is going on about your health :)
Budget Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean Your Microwave
by Emily Co
Homemade Leather Furniture Cleaner
Eco
Make Your Own: Leather Cleaner
by Sarah Lipoff
Ikea Couch Covers Makeover
Decor Inspiration
by Annie Gabillet
Physical Effects of Overtraining
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is Exactly What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Take a Rest Day
by Dominique Astorino
Most Caffeinated Drink at Starbucks
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds