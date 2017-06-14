Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies

If you're tired of reaching for cleaning products with ingredients you can't even pronounce, then head to your local grocery store for a few basic components, and make your own. These eco-friendly concoctions will leave your house sparkling. From window cleaner to grout whitener, you'll be amazed at how easy these DIYs are to pull off. And after making the initial investment for the all-natural ingredients, these cleaning supplies cost pennies per concoction to make.