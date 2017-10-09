 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Nostalgia
35 Facts You Learned in School That Are Completely Wrong
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is the Easiest Possible Halloween DIY You Can Put Together in Minutes

One of the best parts of any holiday really is being able to deck out your space with seasonal decor, and Halloween is no different. There are endless DIY projects to turn your home into a Halloween wonderland, but if you want to keep things simple yet festive, you'll love the idea of decorating apothecary jars. On top of being ridiculously easy to put together, you'll be able to repurpose the jars for other holidays and even in between seasons.

Choose to go as elaborate or as minimal as you like when it comes to filling up your jars. We decided to keep things low maintenance and rounded up the following supplies:

The best part about this DIY is that there's really no wrong or right way to do it, so get creative! Here are three of our ideas broken down ahead.

Related
35 Halloween Decorations You Can DIY

Pumpkins Jar
Candy Corn Bottle
Grave Jar
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween DIYHalloween DecorDIYHalloween
Halloween
60 Supersexy Celebrity Halloween Costumes
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Beauty Looks For Halloween Costumes
Beauty Trends
by Nykia Spradley
It Movie Halloween Costumes
Halloween
Dressing Up as It's Main Characters For Halloween Is Surprisingly Easy
by Quinn Keaney
Dad Builds Princess Bed For Daughter
Toddlers
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween Costumes For People in Their 20s
DIY
56 DIY Halloween Costumes Perfect For 20-Somethings
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds