This Is the Easiest Possible Halloween DIY You Can Put Together in Minutes

One of the best parts of any holiday really is being able to deck out your space with seasonal decor, and Halloween is no different. There are endless DIY projects to turn your home into a Halloween wonderland, but if you want to keep things simple yet festive, you'll love the idea of decorating apothecary jars. On top of being ridiculously easy to put together, you'll be able to repurpose the jars for other holidays and even in between seasons.

Choose to go as elaborate or as minimal as you like when it comes to filling up your jars. We decided to keep things low maintenance and rounded up the following supplies:

Two medium-sized apothecary jars

One decorative glass bottle

One bag of candy corn

Five mini white pumpkins

One pack of crafters Spanish moss

12-pack of mini skulls

20-pack of fake spiders

Two packs of fairy wire lights

Metallic spray paint (optional)

The best part about this DIY is that there's really no wrong or right way to do it, so get creative! Here are three of our ideas broken down ahead.