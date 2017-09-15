60+ of the Most Spooktacular Halloween DIYs

 Skip Nav
Yes, it IS time to start thinking about the best holiday of the year! Get ready to set the scene for your Halloween festivities with spooktacular DIYs that will have your guests screaming . . . in delight, that is. Repurpose items or hit the dollar store for materials to turn into stunning home decor or to give as fun seasonal gifts. You'll be amazed by how easily you can create something creepy and extra bootiful!

Sequin Animal Ears
Creepy Halloween Apothecary Jars
Succulent Pumpkins
Monster Tote
Glitter-Dipped Pumpkins
Decorated Doughnuts
Skull Floral Centerpiece
Painted "Boo!" Pumpkin
Halloween Spell Books
Mummy Mason Jars
Candy Corn Wine Bottles
Googly Eyes Hard Clutch
Ghoulish Glam Wreath
Halloween Treat Boxes
Candy Corn Cookies
Pumpkin Wine Cooler
Halloween Vase
Skull Cake Plate
So Sparkly
Cool Colors
Skeleton Backdrop
Spooky Fence Candy Holder
Candy Corn Party Hats
Melted Crayon Pumpkin
Candy Trick-or-Treat Bags
Boo Sign
Golden Thumbtack Pumpkin
Pumpkin Halloween Surprise Balls
Mummy Cookie Pops
Halloween Push Lights
Creepy Candy Tray
