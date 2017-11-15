 Skip Nav
12 DIY Mason Jar Gifts That Are Totally Glassy

Stumped on what to give your loved ones for gifts? Not to worry, we have the perfect solution. The easiest way to make a gift look automatically more creative and cute is to incorporate a mason jar. The trendiest of glass vessels, the mason jar is an ideal option for turning an ordinary idea into something extraordinary. The best part about these present ideas? You can make them yourself without shelling out loads of money. Check out all of the DIY mason jar ideas we have found for you!

Planters
Terrarium
Pen Holders
Fancy Containers
Hot Sauce
Nail-Polish Holder
Peppermint Mocha Kit
Travel Cup
Candle
Vase
Pendant Light
Snow Globe
