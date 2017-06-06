Your Friends Will Thank You For This DIY Spa Trio

Moisturize and replenish your skin with this peppermint-scented spa kit! The trio includes a sugar scrub to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, a whipped body cream to soften dry skin, and a foot soak to relieve sore/tired feet. The products are derived from natural ingredients, making them suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. Package the kits up in cute half-pint jars and you have the perfect gift for anyone who would love a little pampering.



Headache Relief Aromatherapy Shower Tablets Related

Peppermint Scrub

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup coconut oil

5-8 drops peppermint essential oil (or whatever scent you like)

2 drops red food coloring

1 1/2 pint canning jar

Step 1: In a heat safe bowl, microwave coconut oil for approximately 20 seconds, until melted.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, combine sugar and coconut oil together until thoroughly mixed.

Step 3: Add the food coloring, mixing after each drop. Repeat until you achieve the desired hue.

Step 4: Add essential oils and mix.

Step 5: Pack the scrub into a clean canning jar.

Peppermint Whipped Body Butter

Ingredients:

3 ounces pure cocoa butter

4 ounces coconut oil

4 drops peppermint essential oil

2 drops red food coloring

Step 1: Using a double boiler, melt cocoa butter and oil together.

Step 2: Place the mixture into the fridge for five minutes, until cool and opaque.

Step 3: Use a standing mixer to whip the cream until fluffy.

Step 4: Add oil and food coloring. Combine well.

Step 5: Pack mixture into a clean canning jar.

Peppermint Foot Soak

Ingredients:

1 cup Epsom salts

1/2 cup baking soda

1/2 cup sea salt

2 drops red food coloring

5 drops peppermint essential oil

Step 1: Combine Epsom salts, sea salt, oil, and baking soda.

Step 2: For a crushed peppermint candy look, add 2 drops of red food coloring to the mixture.

Step 3: With a fork, break apart the red clumps until evenly distributed.

Step 4: Pack mixture into a clean canning jar.

For a sweet finishing touch, add a doily to the top of the lid and a bow made from ribbon or baker's twine.



