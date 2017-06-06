 Skip Nav
Your Friends Will Thank You For This DIY Spa Trio
DIY Spa Kit

Your Friends Will Thank You For This DIY Spa Trio

Moisturize and replenish your skin with this peppermint-scented spa kit! The trio includes a sugar scrub to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, a whipped body cream to soften dry skin, and a foot soak to relieve sore/tired feet. The products are derived from natural ingredients, making them suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. Package the kits up in cute half-pint jars and you have the perfect gift for anyone who would love a little pampering.

Peppermint Scrub

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 5-8 drops peppermint essential oil (or whatever scent you like)
  • 2 drops red food coloring
  • 1 1/2 pint canning jar

Step 1: In a heat safe bowl, microwave coconut oil for approximately 20 seconds, until melted.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, combine sugar and coconut oil together until thoroughly mixed.

Step 3: Add the food coloring, mixing after each drop. Repeat until you achieve the desired hue.

Step 4: Add essential oils and mix.

Step 5: Pack the scrub into a clean canning jar.

Peppermint Whipped Body Butter

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces pure cocoa butter
  • 4 ounces coconut oil
  • 4 drops peppermint essential oil
  • 2 drops red food coloring

Step 1: Using a double boiler, melt cocoa butter and oil together.

Step 2: Place the mixture into the fridge for five minutes, until cool and opaque.

Step 3: Use a standing mixer to whip the cream until fluffy.

Step 4: Add oil and food coloring. Combine well.

Step 5: Pack mixture into a clean canning jar.

Peppermint Foot Soak

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Epsom salts
  • 1/2 cup baking soda
  • 1/2 cup sea salt
  • 2 drops red food coloring
  • 5 drops peppermint essential oil

Step 1: Combine Epsom salts, sea salt, oil, and baking soda.

Step 2: For a crushed peppermint candy look, add 2 drops of red food coloring to the mixture.

Step 3: With a fork, break apart the red clumps until evenly distributed.

Step 4: Pack mixture into a clean canning jar.

For a sweet finishing touch, add a doily to the top of the lid and a bow made from ribbon or baker's twine.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Patricia Pan
DIY BeautyDIY GiftsDIY
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds