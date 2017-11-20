Start the Day Right With Uplifting Shower Bombs

 Skip Nav
5 Unexpected Uses For Hydrogen Peroxide
Refresh with invigorating scents that wake you up. Simply toss one of these shower bombs in your shower and enjoy the enveloping smells that help make your day great. Made with vibrant-smelling essential oils combined with baking soda, the shower bombs elevate mornings to a whole new level. And a collection of these homemade shower bombs would also make a great gift for someone you love.

What You Need:

  • Small mixing bowl
  • 1 cup baking soda
  • 1/2 cup citric acid
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 30 drops orange essential oil
  • 30 drops lavender essential oil
  • 30 drops lemongrass essential oil
  • Spray bottle filled with water
  • Silicone mold

Directions:

  1. Mix together the baking soda, citric acid, and cornstarch in a small mixing bowl, breaking up any lumps. The baking soda and cornstarch help hold together the bombs, while the citric acid gives the refreshers a bit of fizz.

  1. Slowly add the essential oils, and mix. Orange is a great scent that calms while refreshing. Lavender rejuvenates along with the lemongrass. Give the mixture a spritz of water, and then stir. Continue spritzing and stirring until the mixture resembles wet sand.

  1. Now press into silicone molds, and let set until dry, which can take up to eight hours. Carefully pop out of molds.

  1. The next time you need a bit of rejuvenation, toss a shower bomb in the bottom of your shower and enjoy the wonderful scent. You can even add to a bath for an invigorating soak.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
DIY
