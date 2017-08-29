11 Travel Destinations You Can Uber or Lyft to For Under $100

You may use Uber and/or Lyft to get from address to address, but have you ever considered using the service for weekend getaways? It's a great alternative to car rentals because it eliminates the need to purchase insurance and pay daily rental costs, and (most importantly) you won't be charged for ridiculous hidden fees. Not to mention you can enjoy the drive from the backseat!

Escaping to a city within your state doesn't have to cost you a ton, either. We've actually found destinations with fare estimates less than $100 using Uber's and Lyft's fare estimator. (Keep in mind that surge pricing, traffic, weather, etc. can all affect the quote.) You can also split the total with your significant other, friends, or whoever else is joining you on your mini vacation to bring down costs.

Ahead are 11 destinations along with their average Uber and Lyft estimate fares. See where to visit this weekend!