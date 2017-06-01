 Skip Nav
12 Cheap and Cool Airbnb Rentals in the US — All Under $100!

From big-city living to cabins tucked in the mountains, these unique Airbnb finds are some of the cheapest and coolest rentals in the US. Some are luxurious, a few are off the grid, but all are less than $100 per night, making them budget-friendly destinations for Summer travel. Click through to find a fun place to stay during your next vacation.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Lipoff

