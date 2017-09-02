Halloween Is Taking Over Disney California Adventure Soon — Here's a Peek!

For the first time ever, Halloween Time is taking over Disney California Adventure Park in addition to Disneyland. Buena Vista Street and Cars Land will be decked out for the spooky festivities, Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters will be transformed into Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, and even more fun is in store! Did we mention that the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is getting a monster makeover too? Check out the photos and concept art ahead to get a sneak peek at what to expect this year.



This Disneyland Halloween News Will Make Your ENTIRE Day Related