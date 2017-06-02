 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Love These Mickey Mouse Fidget Spinners You Can Now Buy at Disneyland
Walt Disney World
Will Disney Change Its Other Tower of Terror? The Answer Is Complicated
Disney
44 Disney Cruise Hacks You Need to Know Before Sailing
Walt Disney World
The Top 10 Things to Do at Disney's Brand-New World of Avatar

Disney Fidget Spinner

You'll Love These Mickey Mouse Fidget Spinners You Can Now Buy at Disneyland

What do you get for the Disney fan who has everything? A fidget spinner, obviously. Where there's a fandom, there's a way — this Harry Potter Snitch fidget spinner is case in point. So it comes as no surprise that two obsessions have become one with a toy that features Mickey Mouse's many facial expressions as he spins.

The fidget spinners come in black and white in a Mickey, Minnie, or Stitch version. According to the park-goer who added a video of the spinners to Instagram, the toys can be found at the Gone Hollywood store in Disney California Adventure. The spinners are just $10, so if you want to get in on the craze, head to the park to get your very own. Watch the spinners in action ahead!

A post shared by Heather Sievers (@diningindisney) on

Join the conversation
DisneylandDisney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
by Carlye Wisel
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Kinjaz Dance Video to Kendrick Lamar's "Humble"
Viral Videos
by Brinton Parker
Hidden Mickey on Disneyland's Guardians of the Galaxy Ride
Disney
by Nicole Iizuka
Is Disney Changing Walt Disney World's Tower of Terror?
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds