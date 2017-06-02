You'll Love These Mickey Mouse Fidget Spinners You Can Now Buy at Disneyland

What do you get for the Disney fan who has everything? A fidget spinner, obviously. Where there's a fandom, there's a way — this Harry Potter Snitch fidget spinner is case in point. So it comes as no surprise that two obsessions have become one with a toy that features Mickey Mouse's many facial expressions as he spins.

The fidget spinners come in black and white in a Mickey, Minnie, or Stitch version. According to the park-goer who added a video of the spinners to Instagram, the toys can be found at the Gone Hollywood store in Disney California Adventure. The spinners are just $10, so if you want to get in on the craze, head to the park to get your very own. Watch the spinners in action ahead!