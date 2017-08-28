The 1 Piece of Disney World Halloween Merch You Won't Be Able to Leave the Park Without

The Halloween surprises just keep on coming at Walt Disney World. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicked off this season's schedule, and with the celebration of the event came some special themed merchandise in addition to delicious treats.

Attendees of the party have been sharing images of cute popcorn buckets in the shape of a pumpkin which displays a Mickey Mouse face on the front. But the best part of all is that the buckets actually light up! The buckets are $14 at the parks, and you can get refills on popcorn throughout your visit for just $2 once you purchase the item.