 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Dinner
15 of the Easiest Mexican and Tex-Mex Recipes on the Internet
Martha Stewart
Is Martha Stewart's 1-Pot Pasta Hack Too Good to Be True?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It's Scary How Much We Want to Inhale All of Disney's Halloween Party Desserts

Disney's classic Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles just got an exciting update! As part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Magic Kingdom's Halloween evening festivities, Disney will be debuting pumpkin-flavored waffles. Not only that, but the park will also be introducing several other limited-edition treats for the holiday.

In addition to the waffles, Magic Kingdom will be selling a decadent cinnamon roll, pumpkin cheesecake, tarts inspired by the Haunted Mansion, and more. There is a notable catch: the sweet snacks will only be available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. If you don't have tickets for the party, however, there will still be other great seasonal desserts available during the day. The new menu items will be for sale starting on Aug. 25 until Nov. 1. Learn more and find out where you can get all of these desserts ahead.

Related
No, You're Not Hallucinating — Mickey and Minnie Are Swimming in Disney's Coffee

Pumpkin Mickey Waffles
Chocolate Crisped Rice Treats
Mickey Cinnamon Roll
Haunted Mansion Desserts
Worms and Dirt
Pumpkin Cheesecake Dome
Jack Skellington Cake
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Walt Disney WorldFood NewsDisneyHalloween
Join The Conversation
Women
76 Halloween Costumes For Women That Are Seriously GENIUS
by Macy Cate Williams
Mickey-Printed Coffee Art in Disney Springs
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Wedding at Disney's Yacht Club Resort
Walt Disney World
Disney Fans Are Going to FREAK Out Over This Bride's Shoes at Her Disney World Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Wendy's Secrets Revealed
Food News
5 Things You Never Knew About Wendy's, Straight From an Employee
by Erin Cullum
A Day in the Life of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis
This Is What a Day in the Life of Giada De Laurentiis Is Really Like
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds