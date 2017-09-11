Why Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Is Better With The Nightmare Before Christmas Theme

The countdown to Halloween at Disneyland has officially begun, and one of the best parts about the park's holiday kickoff on Sept. 15 is the major transformation of the Haunted Mansion ride into its Nightmare Before Christmas theme. This may be a controversial opinion, but, personally, I love how festive and fun the Haunted Mansion becomes for the Halloween and holiday season, much more than when it's just a standard spooky ride.

It's vibrantly and creatively decorated (seriously, Disney doesn't miss a single detail), puts you in a happy Halloween and holiday mood, and has you humming the catchy songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas for the rest of the day. How could you choose the classic over that? Once you've been on Haunted Mansion holiday, the original ride just feels . . . boring. To prove my point, here are the best things about the themed version!