Is the $2,400 VIP Tour at Disneyland Really Worth It? We Asked Someone Who's Done It Twice

When visiting the happiest place on earth, you go in accepting the fact that you'll be standing in line longer than you'll be enjoying the attractions. But how much would you pay to have your group cut straight to the front? With Disneyland's VIP Tours, guests can enjoy the most magical day ever free of lines, alongside their own "personal concierge," and with many other perks — but with a hefty price tag, of course.

For up to a group of 10 and a minimum of six hours, a VIP Tour reservation starts at $2,400, and that doesn't include admission to California Adventure. To see if the insane ticket price is really worth it, I spoke with a family friend who's done the experience twice with her family and paid $3,200 for their Christmas-Day trip.

The Perks

"The biggest perk is not waiting in line!" Stefanie Howarth told POPSUGAR. "Your guide will escort you through the FastPass line."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, VIP guests also get to enter the park one hour before it opens to the public — which is pretty awesome — as well as preferred VIP parade seating.

Your Personal Guide

From start to finish, your guide will take you through the park and every ride and even help customize an itinerary for you beforehand.

"The guides are really your personal concierge," Stefanie said. "They will escort you to both Disneyland and California Adventure if you have passes for both. They organize the day and tailor it to your specific wants and needs; they can make lunch reservations and recommendations."

Stefanie shared that the best guides are also park historians who are knowledgeable about every detail, down to the hidden messages in design left by Walt Disney himself, so your experience really depends on who you get.

"I must say all guides are not created equal," she said. "Our first year, all our guide did was get us on the rides. Last year, the guide was fantastic and was a park/ride historian."

Is It Worth It?

"Yes, it is worth it, especially if it's a crowded time of year. If we went during an off time, we would not use one, but on Christmas, it's a must."

When you break it down, $2,400 for a group of 10 comes out to $240 per person, a little over $100 more than normal admission. If you and your friends are paying individually, the cost seems more manageable, especially for all the benefits included in the package. There are also plenty of ways you can save at the parks, including bringing your own food. While it's not financially realistic for every group or family, it is an option to explore if you're willing to drop some cash to avoid those lines.