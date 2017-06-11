Adventurous Travelers Need to Check Out the Gorgeous Italian Dolomites Mountains

Venice, Rome, and Florence are a few of the most visited cities of Italy and probably what most people envision when they think of the boot country. But not many know about the other side of Italy that boasts some of the most beautiful alpine landscapes, instead of historic buildings and famous landmarks. A mountain range known as the Dolomites is an UNESCO world heritage area located in the northeastern parts of the country, and it is stunning to say the least.

"This area is an absolute dream for adventurous couples, where endless hiking opportunities treat you to sights of dramatic limestone peaks, cascading waterfalls and crystal clear alpine lakes," said photographer Cat Ekkelboom-White who was able to spend one day in the area.

Tucked away in a small valley in the Dolomites, Lago di Braies (or Pragser Wildsee) has tranquil turquoise waters that reflect the surrounding alpines. The stillness of the valley leaves visitors at peace, making them forget all about Italy's more popular northern destinations. Cat suggests taking the footpath around the lake up to the forest for incredible views of the lake.

After seeing the photos ahead, you'll want to make changes to your Italian itinerary.