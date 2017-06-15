1 Day in Florence? Here's How to Spend It

I've been to Florence four times, and it never gets old. Actually, I guess it's really old. More than 2,000 years old, to be exact. But each visit feels fresher than the last.

I've seen it with family, with friends through university study abroad, and, most recently, solo — and I'm already dying to go back. Whether you've been before or have never even heard of the city, here is a guide for an action-packed, food-heavy, and all-around-wonderful day trip to this paradise of a Tuscan town. Somewhat typical and somewhat unique, this itinerary is sure to have you dreaming about returning to Florence for years to come, just like I am.