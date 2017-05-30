 Skip Nav
If You Want to Escape Vegas, Paddle Your Way to This Nearby Emerald Cave
If You Want to Escape Vegas, Paddle Your Way to This Nearby Emerald Cave

Vegas is great . . . for about a day. Then the bright lights and late nights can get exhausting. When you're ready for something more serene, you don't have to go far from the strip to find it. About a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas is a hidden cave where you can escape the city and embrace the beauty of nature. Cross the Nevada border into Arizona for a scenic trip in the Black Canyon, where you can rent a kayak at Willow Beach and explore the waters of Emerald Cove and Emerald Cave that are — you guessed it — emerald green. Check out the beautiful images of the area ahead, and plan on dodging Las Vegas crowds for the cove instead.

