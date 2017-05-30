If You Want to Escape Vegas, Paddle Your Way to This Nearby Emerald Cave

Vegas is great . . . for about a day. Then the bright lights and late nights can get exhausting. When you're ready for something more serene, you don't have to go far from the strip to find it. About a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas is a hidden cave where you can escape the city and embrace the beauty of nature. Cross the Nevada border into Arizona for a scenic trip in the Black Canyon, where you can rent a kayak at Willow Beach and explore the waters of Emerald Cove and Emerald Cave that are — you guessed it — emerald green. Check out the beautiful images of the area ahead, and plan on dodging Las Vegas crowds for the cove instead.