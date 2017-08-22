 Skip Nav
13 Unique Things to Do on Your Next Trip to Las Vegas

Hot take: if what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, you're not doing it right. There is so much more to the entertainment capital of the world than the casinos and clubs it's widely known for, making it crazy easy to fill a weekend with activities that won't bring you anywhere near a slot machine lever. Why spend your money on making more money when you can fill up on kitschy souvenirs, rad vintage dresses, and silly cocktails instead? With these quirky museums, themed eateries, and unexpected activities, forget keeping those Sin City stories a secret. You'll be bragging about your weekend to anyone who'll listen.

See the Legendary Illuminated Sights
Take In a Truly Magical Meal
Find Some Zen Amid the Craziness
Make the Most of a Childhood Pastime
Take In Some World-Renowned Art
Fly Over Old-School Vegas
Pick Up Some Vintage Goodies
Sip On a Little Something Tropical
Grab a Seat For Vegas's Best Breakfast
Load Up on Delightful Souvenirs
Savor a Blast From the Past
Spend Your Quarters on Something Worthwhile
Take In Some Nature Without Really Stepping Outside
