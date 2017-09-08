 Skip Nav
Walt Disney World
First Time in History: Disney World Will Close For 2 Straight Days Because of Hurricane Irma
Disney
Try Not to Freak Out, but Primark Just Released Minnie Mouse Heels for Under $20
Harry Potter
Everyone's Losing Their Sh*t Over This Harry Potter-Themed Shop, and Honestly, Same

Epcot Announces International Festival of the Holidays 2017

Disney Unveils a Whole New Slate of Holiday Celebrations at Epcot — Kinda

If you are just adjusting to the idea of Walt Disney World getting its annual Halloween makeover, then Disney's latest holiday news will throw you for a loop. Disney announced Friday that Epcot's wintertime Holidays Around the World will be renamed Epcot International Festival of the Holidays and will showcase several new features for its run from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30.

Some notable features of the newly named festival are a collection of food booths offering seasonal dishes from several World Showcase countries, a holiday scavenger hunt game with Chip and Dale, a special fireworks show addition, storytellers who share holiday traditions from around the world, and the ever-popular candlelight processional.

Disney shared a short snippet about the new Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, and it will have you pumped for yuletide before Halloween even rolls around:

Discover a festival like no other, featuring the joyous holiday traditions of our 11 World Showcase nations. Epcot International Festival of the Holidays surrounds you in the wondrous sights, sounds and flavors of the season as celebrated by cultures near and far.

Come, delight in stirring live musical productions; savor seasonal food & beverage specialties at the expanded Holiday Kitchens; and take a festive global tour as costumed performers bring time-honored traditions to life throughout World Showcase!

Read more about the different festival offerings on the Disney World website, then book your tickets to visit between November and December!

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Holiday TravelWalt Disney WorldDisneyHolidayTravel
Join The Conversation
Family Life
by Katharine Stahl
Workout Tip to Lose Weight
Celebrity Trainers
A Celebrity Trainer's Weight-Loss Rule: 3 Miles or 30 Minutes
by Leta Shy
Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon Items Around the World
Food News
The Most Decadent Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon Items Available Around the World
by Erin Cullum
Disney Pumpkin Spice Pretzels
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Halloween Party Ideas For Kids
Parenting
31 Halloween Party Ideas Kids Will Love
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds