Disney World Is Already Decorated For Fall, So We're Crying Happy Halloween Tears

If you think those of us here at POPSUGAR are obsessed with Halloween, just wait until you get a load of Disney. Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park officially decorated for the Fall holiday before September even rolled around, because its very first Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party of the year is scheduled for Aug. 25. Of course, there will be many more throughout the season, but we definitely feel blessed that Disney hopped aboard the Halloween train — err, broom? — so early in 2017. It means all the more pumpkin, ghost, and costume goodness for the rest of us!

And it's not just festive orange and black decorations around the park to get excited about: Magic Kingdom also has a special menu of Fall treats that visitors can enjoy and a boatload of dedicated Halloween merchandise to buy in the park's stores. These Halloween perks will continue until early November, when the park is set to transform overnight into a Winter holiday wonderland.

Let these photos of the early Halloween decor around Disney World convince you that Halloween is the very best time to visit . . . they'll certainly have you reaching for your seasonal Mickey ears!