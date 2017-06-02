 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Techie Gifts For the Dad Who Doesn't Know Internet

Father's Day Gifts 2017

Techie Gifts For the Dad Who Doesn't Know Internet

Techie Gifts For the Dad Who Doesn't Know Internet

Earlier this year, I bought my dad a nice up-to-date computer, which was a huge step up from his old 2001 Gateway. Now on a weekly basis, I field calls left and right that involve questions like, "how do I stop typing in big capital letters?" or the classic, "how do I comment on my Facebook page?" If you also have a dad like this, you know it's not always easy getting them on track with the current technology. This Father's Day, gift him with a cool techie gadget that he might be able to use. It will most likely involve you overseeing the introductory tutorial and maybe more phone calls, but getting him something he can learn to love is totally worth it. Check out some of these devices and see which one is right for your dad.

Shop Brands
Fitbit · Nest
Image Source: Stocksnap/ Jakob Owens
Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker

The Gadget: Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker ($150)

The Dad It's Great For: The fitness guy

Why He Needs It: The concept of tracking steps, calories burned, and even heart rate is consuming our generation. Get dad in on the trend and show him how to watch his daily progress.

Fitbit
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
$149.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fitbit Watches
Tile Mate Key Finder Phone Finder Anything Finder
Tile Mate Key Finder Phone Finder Anything Finder

The Gadget: Tile Mate Anything Finder ($25).

The Dad It's Great For: The one who always loses everything

Why He Needs It: If your dad always loses his keys and thinks, "If only there were a way to find my stuff," then he's in luck. This Tile finder easily attaches to his keys (or other devices) and can be tracked from a smartphone.

Tile Mate Anything Finder
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Apple TV 32gb
Apple TV 32gb

The Gadget: Apple TV 32gb ($150).

The Dad It's Great For: The guy who wants to go beyond cable TV

Why He Needs It: There is now a whole new world beyond cable TV. Watching Netflix, subscribing to HBO, playing music from the TV, the list goes on. This is a total foreign concept to some dads. Get him set up, and sign him into your Netflix account. He will never be bored again.

Apple TV 32gb
$150
from apple.com
Buy Now
AcuRite Weather Station with Forecast/Temperature/Humidity
AcuRite Weather Station with Forecast/Temperature/Humidity

The Gadget: AcuRite Weather Station ($42)

The Dad It's Great For: The guy who loves weather

Why He Needs It: Your dad can pull weather data directly from his backyard with this weather tracker. It comes in two pieces, and he can hang the device outside while tracking the details comfortably inside.

AcuRite Weather Station
$42
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications, and Night Vision
Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications, and Night Vision

The Gadget: Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera ($200)

The Dad It's Great For: The guy who likes extra security

Why He Needs It: Your dad will always feel safe with one of these indoor security cameras. It features two-way talking, notifications, and even night vision.

Nest
Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications and Night Vision
$199.95
from HSN
Buy Now See more Nest Home & Living
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Gadget: Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($300)

The Dad It's Great For: The music lover

Why He Needs It: If your dad likes listening to music on his iPod or his smartphone, get him a nice bluetooth speaker. Of course, you might have to show him how to set this up, but he will be able to enjoy his music throughout the house or even on the go.

Nordstrom Home & Living
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$299.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
GoPro HERO Session Camera
GoPro HERO Session Camera

The Gadget: GoPro HERO Session Camera ($200)

The Dad It's Great For: The outdoorsy guy

Why He Needs It: If your dad likes bike riding or long drives, he can relive his favorite experiences all over again by watching them on his GoPro. These are so sturdy that they can withstand most weather conditions and even go up to 10 meters underwater.

MR PORTER Men's Fashion
GoPro HERO Session Camera
$200
from MR PORTER
Buy Now See more MR PORTER Men's Fashion
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit

The Gadget: Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit ($70)

The Dad It's Great For: The one who has everything

Why He Needs It: Let your dad control the lights from his smartphone. He can control them inside or outside the house. The set up is quick and easy, and he is bound to become addicted to them.

Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bose Quiet Comfort Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone
Bose Quiet Comfort Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone

The Gadget: Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone ($350)

The Dad It's Great For: The traveling guy

Why He Needs It: If your dad likes to watch TV or listen to music on his device but flies a lot, invest in these noise-canceling headphones. They can be connected via bluetooth or wire. The battery life lasts up to 20 hours for comfortable listening.

Nordstrom Men's Fashion
Bose Quietcomfort 35 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$349.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Men's Fashion
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat

The Gadget: Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat ($139)

The Dad It's Great For: The one who enjoys the simple things in life

Why He Needs It: Plug this heated toilet seat into an outlet near his toilet and he can adjust with three different heat settings.

Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
$139
from amazon.com
Buy Now
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator with Lifetime Traffic Maps and Voice Recognition
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator with Lifetime Traffic Maps and Voice Recognition

The Gadget: TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator ($120)

The Dad It's Great For: The one who still uses paper maps

Why He Needs It: Stop letting your dad use those old paper maps. This Tom Tom will give him hands-free direction, offer voice recognition, and can even give traffic updates.

TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gifts For MenFather's DayGiftsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Macy's
Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
from Macy's
$269
Fitbit
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Tile Mate Anything Finder
from amazon.com
$25
Apple TV 32gb
from apple.com
$150
Nordstrom
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
from Nordstrom
$299.99
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
from amazon.com
$70
Nordstrom
Bose Quietcomfort 35 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
from Nordstrom
$349.95
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
from amazon.com
$139
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator
from amazon.com
$120
AcuRite Weather Station
from amazon.com
$42
Nest
Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications and Night Vision
from HSN
$199.95
MR PORTER
GoPro HERO Session Camera
from MR PORTER
$200
Shop More
Fitbit Watches SHOP MORE
Fitbit
Blaze Smart Fitness Watch
from Nordstrom
$199.95
Fitbit
'Surge' Wireless Fitness Watch
from Nordstrom
$249.95
Fitbit
Luxe Flex 2 Stainless Steel Accessory Bangle
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$90
Fitbit
Luxe Flex 2 Bangle/Rose Goldtone
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Fitbit
Alta HR Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$150
Nordstrom Home & Living SHOP MORE
John Robshaw
'Alabat' Beach Towel
from Nordstrom
$80 $56
CalPak
Astyll 22 Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On - Black
from Nordstrom
$125
Nordstrom
Lima Tufted Duvet Cover
from Nordstrom
$149
Cathy's Concepts
Monogram Jewelry Box - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$40
Nordstrom
Bose Soundlink Ii Around-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
from Nordstrom
$279.95 $229
Macy's Watches SHOP MORE
Fossil
Q Wander Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Touchscreen Smart Watch 45mm FTW2112
from Macy's
$275
Arabella
14k Gold Ring, Swarovski Zirconia Wedding Band (1 ct. t.w.)
from Macy's
$450 $178.99
Macy's
Apple Watch Series 2 38mm Rose Gold-Tone Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band
from Macy's
$369
Michael Kors
Women's Chronograph Parker Blush and Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 39mm MK5896
from Macy's
$295
Michael Kors
Women's Chronograph Ritz Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 37mm MK6428/MK6357/MK6356
from Macy's
$250
Macy's Watches AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
These Luxury Fitness Gifts Will Likely Make Your Eyes Bulge Out of Your Head
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
From $5 to $400, There's a Perfect Gift For Every Fit Guy on Your List
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Treat Yourself to Fit Gifts For Your New Year's Resolutions
by Dominique Astorino
Nordstrom Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
Get "The Tulum Effect" in Your Home With These 21 Pieces
by Nancy Einhart
Holiday Tech
35 Tech Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Has Almost Every Gadget
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Wedding
The Ultimate (Adorable) Gift Guide For Future Brides
by Macy Cate Williams
Wedding Beauty
Rehearsal Dinner Hair and Makeup Tips That Will Make You Love Your Photos
by Lauren Levinson
Fitbit Watches AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thesuestylefile
buenobrandi
karen.rock
ottestyle
Nordstrom Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shirabessinteriors
shirabessinteriors
followingtheblonde
lovecarolinerose
Macy's Watches AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glitterandgingham
littlepieceofchic
samanthabelbel
fitandfunky
Fitbit Watches AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shawavenue
dashofcyndi
LiveLoveBlank
dashofcyndi
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds