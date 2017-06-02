6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Living Father's Day Father's Day Gifts 2017 Techie Gifts For the Dad Who Doesn't Know Internet June 2, 2017 by Krista Jones 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Earlier this year, I bought my dad a nice up-to-date computer, which was a huge step up from his old 2001 Gateway. Now on a weekly basis, I field calls left and right that involve questions like, "how do I stop typing in big capital letters?" or the classic, "how do I comment on my Facebook page?" If you also have a dad like this, you know it's not always easy getting them on track with the current technology. This Father's Day, gift him with a cool techie gadget that he might be able to use. It will most likely involve you overseeing the introductory tutorial and maybe more phone calls, but getting him something he can learn to love is totally worth it. Check out some of these devices and see which one is right for your dad. Shop Brands Fitbit · Nest Image Source: Stocksnap/ Jakob Owens Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker The Gadget: Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker ($150) The Dad It's Great For: The fitness guy Why He Needs It: The concept of tracking steps, calories burned, and even heart rate is consuming our generation. Get dad in on the trend and show him how to watch his daily progress. Fitbit 'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker $149.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Fitbit Watches Tile Mate Key Finder Phone Finder Anything Finder The Gadget: Tile Mate Anything Finder ($25). The Dad It's Great For: The one who always loses everything Why He Needs It: If your dad always loses his keys and thinks, "If only there were a way to find my stuff," then he's in luck. This Tile finder easily attaches to his keys (or other devices) and can be tracked from a smartphone. Tile Mate Anything Finder $25 from amazon.com Buy Now Apple TV 32gb The Gadget: Apple TV 32gb ($150). The Dad It's Great For: The guy who wants to go beyond cable TV Why He Needs It: There is now a whole new world beyond cable TV. Watching Netflix, subscribing to HBO, playing music from the TV, the list goes on. This is a total foreign concept to some dads. Get him set up, and sign him into your Netflix account. He will never be bored again. Apple TV 32gb $150 from apple.com Buy Now AcuRite Weather Station with Forecast/Temperature/Humidity The Gadget: AcuRite Weather Station ($42) The Dad It's Great For: The guy who loves weather Why He Needs It: Your dad can pull weather data directly from his backyard with this weather tracker. It comes in two pieces, and he can hang the device outside while tracking the details comfortably inside. AcuRite Weather Station $42 from amazon.com Buy Now Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications, and Night Vision The Gadget: Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera ($200) The Dad It's Great For: The guy who likes extra security Why He Needs It: Your dad will always feel safe with one of these indoor security cameras. It features two-way talking, notifications, and even night vision. Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications and Night Vision $199.95 from HSN Buy Now See more Nest Home & Living Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Gadget: Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($300) The Dad It's Great For: The music lover Why He Needs It: If your dad likes listening to music on his iPod or his smartphone, get him a nice bluetooth speaker. Of course, you might have to show him how to set this up, but he will be able to enjoy his music throughout the house or even on the go. Nordstrom Home & Living Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $299.99 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living GoPro HERO Session Camera The Gadget: GoPro HERO Session Camera ($200) The Dad It's Great For: The outdoorsy guy Why He Needs It: If your dad likes bike riding or long drives, he can relive his favorite experiences all over again by watching them on his GoPro. These are so sturdy that they can withstand most weather conditions and even go up to 10 meters underwater. MR PORTER Men's Fashion GoPro HERO Session Camera $200 from MR PORTER Buy Now See more MR PORTER Men's Fashion Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit The Gadget: Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit ($70) The Dad It's Great For: The one who has everything Why He Needs It: Let your dad control the lights from his smartphone. He can control them inside or outside the house. The set up is quick and easy, and he is bound to become addicted to them. Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit $70 from amazon.com Buy Now Bose Quiet Comfort Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone The Gadget: Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone ($350) The Dad It's Great For: The traveling guy Why He Needs It: If your dad likes to watch TV or listen to music on his device but flies a lot, invest in these noise-canceling headphones. They can be connected via bluetooth or wire. The battery life lasts up to 20 hours for comfortable listening. Nordstrom Men's Fashion Bose Quietcomfort 35 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $349.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Men's Fashion Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat The Gadget: Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat ($139) The Dad It's Great For: The one who enjoys the simple things in life Why He Needs It: Plug this heated toilet seat into an outlet near his toilet and he can adjust with three different heat settings. Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat The Gadget: Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat ($139) The Dad It's Great For: The one who enjoys the simple things in life Why He Needs It: Plug this heated toilet seat into an outlet near his toilet and he can adjust with three different heat settings. Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat $139 from amazon.com Buy Now TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator with Lifetime Traffic Maps and Voice Recognition The Gadget: TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator ($120) The Dad It's Great For: The one who still uses paper maps Why He Needs It: Stop letting your dad use those old paper maps. This Tom Tom will give him hands-free direction, offer voice recognition, and can even give traffic updates. TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator $120 from amazon.com Buy Now