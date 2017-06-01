6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Love Father's Day Personalized Father's Day Gifts 10 Cool Father's Day Gifts With Personalized Touches June 1, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When your dad basically has everything he could ever need, it's time to get creative. This year for Father's Day, give him a gift with a personal touch. We found innovative gifts that can be monogrammed or customized, which makes them more meaningful — the extra step shows that you put extra thought into the holiday this year. Take a look at these ideas and get inspired. Related15 Father's Day Gifts That Will Make Your Dad LOL Shop Brands BHLDN · Cathy's Concepts · Tokens & Icons · Knock Knock Custom Map Money Clip Choose a city that means something to your dad to include on this custom map money clip ($105). UncommonGoods Wallets Custom Map Money Clip $105 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Wallets Personalized Whiskey Barrel If your dad is a whiskey drinker, this personalized barrel ($85) is the ultimate gift. UncommonGoods Drinkware Personalized Whiskey Barrel $85 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware BHLDN Father Chambray Handkerchief This father handkerchief ($32) is a sweet and sentimental present idea. BHLDN Father Chambray Handkerchief $32 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Women's Fashion Cathy's Concepts Personalized Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier With Bottle Opener You can personalize this beer carrier ($65) with any name or message you want. Cathy's Concepts CATHYS CONCEPTS Personalized Groomsman Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier with Bottle Opener $130 $64.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Corkscrews & Openers Personalized Socks A dad who has to wear a nice suit to work every day will appreciate this custom set of socks ($50). UncommonGoods Bridesmaid Personalized Socks- Set Of 5 Pairs $50 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bridesmaid Choose Your City Necktie Choose a major city to put on this necktie ($58) — it's a cool way to flaunt hometown pride. UncommonGoods Ties Choose Your City Necktie $58 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Ties Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Glass Square Whiskey Decanter Put your pops's initial on this decanter ($50). Cathy's Concepts CATHYS CONCEPTS Monogrammed Glass Square Whiskey Decanter $100 $49.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Carafes & Decanters Tokens & Icons Silver Type Key Cufflink These type key cufflinks ($80) will be a fun addition to your father's button-up shirts. Tokens & Icons Silver Type Key Cufflink $80 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more Tokens & Icons Cuff links Knock Knock What I Love About Dad by Me Book There's nothing more personal than a book ($10) that lists all the wonderful things about your dad. Knock Knock What I Love About Dad By Me Book $10 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more Knock Knock Desktop Books Cathy's Concepts Dad 17-Ounce Copper Moscow Mule Mug Summer is an excellent time to give him a moscow mule mug ($50). Cathy's Concepts Cathys concepts Dad" 17-oz. Copper Moscow Mule Mug $49.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Cups & Mugs Share this post Gifts For HimFather's DayGift Guide