 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Cool Father's Day Gifts With Personalized Touches

Personalized Father's Day Gifts

10 Cool Father's Day Gifts With Personalized Touches

Choose Your City Necktie

When your dad basically has everything he could ever need, it's time to get creative. This year for Father's Day, give him a gift with a personal touch. We found innovative gifts that can be monogrammed or customized, which makes them more meaningful — the extra step shows that you put extra thought into the holiday this year. Take a look at these ideas and get inspired.

Related
15 Father's Day Gifts That Will Make Your Dad LOL

Shop Brands
BHLDN · Cathy's Concepts · Tokens & Icons · Knock Knock
Custom Map Money Clip
Custom Map Money Clip

Choose a city that means something to your dad to include on this custom map money clip ($105).

UncommonGoods Wallets
Custom Map Money Clip
$105
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Wallets
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
Personalized Whiskey Barrel

If your dad is a whiskey drinker, this personalized barrel ($85) is the ultimate gift.

UncommonGoods Drinkware
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
$85
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
BHLDN Father Chambray Handkerchief
BHLDN Father Chambray Handkerchief

This father handkerchief ($32) is a sweet and sentimental present idea.

BHLDN
Father Chambray Handkerchief
$32
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Women's Fashion
Cathy's Concepts Personalized Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier With Bottle Opener
Cathy's Concepts Personalized Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier With Bottle Opener

You can personalize this beer carrier ($65) with any name or message you want.

Cathy's Concepts
CATHYS CONCEPTS Personalized Groomsman Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier with Bottle Opener
$130 $64.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Corkscrews & Openers
Personalized Socks
Personalized Socks

A dad who has to wear a nice suit to work every day will appreciate this custom set of socks ($50).

UncommonGoods Bridesmaid
Personalized Socks- Set Of 5 Pairs
$50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bridesmaid
Choose Your City Necktie
Choose Your City Necktie

Choose a major city to put on this necktie ($58) — it's a cool way to flaunt hometown pride.

UncommonGoods Ties
Choose Your City Necktie
$58
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Ties
Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Glass Square Whiskey Decanter
Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Glass Square Whiskey Decanter

Put your pops's initial on this decanter ($50).

Cathy's Concepts
CATHYS CONCEPTS Monogrammed Glass Square Whiskey Decanter
$100 $49.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Carafes & Decanters
Tokens & Icons Silver Type Key Cufflink
Tokens & Icons Silver Type Key Cufflink

These type key cufflinks ($80) will be a fun addition to your father's button-up shirts.

Tokens & Icons
Silver Type Key Cufflink
$80
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Tokens & Icons Cuff links
Knock Knock What I Love About Dad by Me Book
Knock Knock What I Love About Dad by Me Book

There's nothing more personal than a book ($10) that lists all the wonderful things about your dad.

Knock Knock
What I Love About Dad By Me Book
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Knock Knock Desktop Books
Cathy's Concepts Dad 17-Ounce Copper Moscow Mule Mug
Cathy's Concepts Dad 17-Ounce Copper Moscow Mule Mug

Summer is an excellent time to give him a moscow mule mug ($50).

Cathy's Concepts
Cathys concepts Dad" 17-oz. Copper Moscow Mule Mug
$49.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Cups & Mugs
Gifts For HimFather's DayGift Guide
Shop Story
Read Story
UncommonGoods
Custom Map Money Clip
from UncommonGoods
$105
UncommonGoods
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
from UncommonGoods
$85
BHLDN
Father Chambray Handkerchief
from BHLDN
$32
Cathy's Concepts
CATHYS CONCEPTS Personalized Groomsman Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier with Bottle Opener
from JCPenney
$130 $64.99
UncommonGoods
Personalized Socks- Set Of 5 Pairs
from UncommonGoods
$50
UncommonGoods
Choose Your City Necktie
from UncommonGoods
$58
Cathy's Concepts
CATHYS CONCEPTS Monogrammed Glass Square Whiskey Decanter
from JCPenney
$100 $49.99
Tokens & Icons
Silver Type Key Cufflink
from UncommonGoods
$80
Knock Knock
What I Love About Dad By Me Book
from UncommonGoods
$10
Cathy's Concepts
Cathys concepts Dad" 17-oz. Copper Moscow Mule Mug
from Kohl's
$49.99
Shop More
Tokens & Icons Cuff links SHOP MORE
Tokens & Icons
Authentic Boston Garden Parquet Floor Cufflinks
from Lord & Taylor
$190
Tokens & Icons
Authentic TPC Sawgrass Golf Ball Cufflinks
from Lord & Taylor
$160
Tokens & Icons
Baseball-Leather Sterling Silver Cuff Links
from Lord & Taylor
$144
Tokens & Icons
Buffalo Nickel Cufflinks
from UncommonGoods
$75
Tokens & Icons
Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs Cufflinks
from UncommonGoods
$170
Knock Knock Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
What I Love About You By Knock Knock
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Urban Outfitters
What I Love About Us By Knock Knock
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Knock Knock
Happy Birthday Book
from South Moon Under
$12
Knock Knock
Love Sonnets - Fill in the Blanks Book
from UncommonGoods
$13
Knock Knock
The Bathroom Guestbook
from UncommonGoods
$15
Cathy's Concepts Corkscrews & Openers SHOP MORE
Cathy's Concepts
Monogram Wall Mount Bottle Opener
from Nordstrom
$42 $27.90
Cathy's Concepts
CATHYS CONCEPTS Bottle Opener
from JCPenney
$70 $34.99
Cathy's Concepts
CATHYS CONCEPTS Personalized Groomsman Antlers Rustic Craft Beer Carrier with Bottle Opener
from JCPenney
$130 $64.99
Cathy's Concepts
Cathys concepts Personalized Black Wall-Mounted Bottle Opener
from Kohl's
$35
Cathy's Concepts
Cathys concepts Drink Local Brew" Wall-Mounted Bottle Opener
from Kohl's
$49.99
UncommonGoods Drinkware AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
37 Necessary Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
by Lauren Levy
Valentine's Day
20+ Valentine's Day Gifts For Parents Under $25
by Brinton Parker
Wellness
28 Affordable and Fun Games to Play This Holiday Season
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
61 Sweet and Cheap Stocking Stuffers
by Macy Cate Williams
Knock Knock Desktop Books AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday For Kids
19 Sweet Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day That Your Kids Will Cherish
by Lauren Levy
Holiday Living
90+ Clever White Elephant Gifts That Won't Break the Bank
by Hilary White
Tech Shopping
17 Gifts For Your Friend Who Cannot Put Down Their Phone
by Perri Konecky
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Cathy's Concepts Cups & Mugs AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
29 Chic Fashion Gifts That'll Cost You No More Than $50
by Sarah Wasilak
Holiday
31 Affordable Gifts Your Dad Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
32 Pieces of Skull Decor That Will Look Scary Good All Year Long
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Valentine's Day
50 Lovely Items For the Perfect Breakfast in Bed
by Kelsey Garcia
Cathy's Concepts Corkscrews & Openers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poorlittleitgirl
marthalynnkale
sweetsouthernprep
stylecubby
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds