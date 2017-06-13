 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Game of Thrones Filming Locations That You Can Visit
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
9 Reasons to Go to New Orleans — and None of Them Are Mardi Gras
Healthy Living Tips
5 Things You Didn't Know You Needed to Do Before Lunchtime
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Game of Thrones Filming Locations That You Can Visit

Now that Game of Thrones is about to debut its seventh season, we're ready to experience a taste of Westeros in any way we can. According to top travel site TripAdvisor, interest in GOT-inspired vacations has skyrocketed, with 10 filming locations from the show topping travelers' bucket lists. Appropriately, at the tippy-top of the list sits the filming location for Meereen, the pyramid city where Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons get their first taste of ruling a large civilization.

If you're planning a Game of Thrones pilgrimage, don't worry about consulting a maester for advice — TripAdvisor's findings will help you go beyond the Wall and more (minus the White Walkers, of course). Add these 10 spots from Westeros and Essos to your travel agenda ASAP!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationGame Of ThronesTravelTV
Join The Conversation
Phil Hartman
17 of Hollywood's Most Horrifying Murders
by Caitlin Hacker
Menendez Brothers True Story
true stories
The Grisly Facts of the Menendez Brothers' Murder Case, Nearly 28 Years Later
by Maggie Pehanick
Where Was Wonder Woman Filmed?
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman's Themyscira May Not Be a Real Place, but This Destination Is
by Nicole Yi
Things to Do in the Seychelles
Travel
The Seychelles Is the Gorgeous Travel Spot You Need to Add to Your List Right Now
by Nicole Yi
Princess Carriage Rentals at Walt Disney World
Family Travel
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds