35 Perfect Gifts For the Men in Your Life

Chances are there are a few special men in your life who deserve a little something extra this holiday season, yet shopping for them can often be a challenge. Even the ones you know the best can still surprise you with their particular likes and dislikes.

Whether they love technology, sports, camping, or pop culture, you'll find something on this list they'll be extra thankful for.

Bath Bombs
$35
Buy Now
Glass and Gold USB Drive
$24
Buy Now
Brooklyn Bartender: A Modern Guide to Cocktails and Spirits
$15
Buy Now
Northern Lights Whiskey & Tobacco Candle
$14
Buy Now
Adventure Awaits Enamel Pin
$10
Buy Now
Beard Brush and Comb Set
$13
Buy Now
Nucucina Slim Bento Lunch Box
$24
Buy Now
Pineapple Tumbler
$35
Buy Now
Burt's Bees Men's Gift Set
$25
Buy Now
Nice Laundry personalized socks
$45
Buy Now
Wood Cutting Board
$37
Buy Now
Men's Utility Backpack in Navy
$27
Buy Now
Multi Flask Hydration System
$33
Buy Now
3-in-1 Hermetus Bottle Opener and Sealer
$10
Buy Now
Custom Coaster
$3
Buy Now
Marine Layer Patch Hat
$28
Buy Now
Personalized Docking Station
$25
Buy Now
Personalized Wallet
$33
Buy Now
Lager Sweatshirt
$45
Buy Now
Host
$24
Buy Now
Laptop Case
$20
Buy Now
Lap Desk
$80
Buy Now
Turntable Kitchen's Coffee + Vinyl Pairing
$25
Buy Now
Your Choice Cooling Towel
$8
Buy Now
Happy Camper Mug
$14
Buy Now
