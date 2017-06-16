6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Living Travel Gifts For People Who Travel 26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under! June 16, 2017 by Tara Block 633 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Every traveling expert needs an arsenal of products to make the journey smoother. If you're stuck on what to get your friend or family member who loves to travel, then read on for some of these gift ideas! Related25 Gifts Perfect For Canadians or People Who Just Really Love Canada22 Beach Gifts For $50 and Under For People Who'd Rather Have Their Toes in the Sand Shop Brands Barefoot Dreams · Forever 21 · Evian · Samsonite · Henri Bendel · Billy Jealousy · Chronicle Books · Rifle Paper Co. · Jonathan Adler · Frank and Oak 1 Scratch-Off World Map Decorate your home and show off where you've been with this scratch-off world map ($23). Bloomingdale's Artwork Luckies of London Travel Map Deluxe $23 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Artwork 2 Passport Holder This "I'm outta here" passport holder ($24) will prove that travel memories are timeless. Macy's Gifts ban.do I'm Outta Here Passport Holder $24 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Gifts 3 Crumpled Map Traditional maps can get so crumpled from overuse that they become harder to read. Enter the crumpled map ($16). When you're done using it, just crumple it up, place it in your pocket, and don't worry about damage. Asos Men's Fashion Turnaround Publisher Services Palomar London Crumpled Travel Map $16 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Men's Fashion 4 City Map Glass Any metropolitan gal would love a city map glass ($14 each) for the holidays. UncommonGoods Drinkware City Map Glass $14 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware 5 Sudoku Book Every traveler needs a Sudoku book to fight off boredom when on the plane. Check out the Pocket Posh Sudoku book ($7) for endless airplane entertainment. Pocket Posh Sudoku book $7 from amazon.com Buy Now 6 Travel Slippers Walk around the airplane and the hotel with these cozy lounge socks ($16). They are faux fur-lined and are machine washable. Barefoot Dreams Fuzzy Socks $15.92 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Barefoot Dreams Socks 7 Warm Shawl It gets cold on the plane, and although a good cardigan or jacket will warm you up, this chic knit shawl ($13, originally $18) is even handier because you can use it as a scarf or drape it over yourself for more coverage. It comes in multiple styles, too, so you can be sure to choose the perfect one for your gift. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Stripe Draped Shawl $17.90$12.53 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters 8 Evian Face Spray Treat someone special to Evian face spray, because riding in airplanes can take the moisture out of your skin. This Evian Facial Water Spray ($21 for three) will be a very thoughtful and useful gift! Evian Facial Water Spray Trio $21 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Evian Face Moisturizers 9 Universal Cord Organizer Because earphones are a must for any traveler, it's important to keep them in good shape while you travel. This cord organizer ($20) is perfect for protecting your tech. UncommonGoods Women's Fashion Travel Cord Roll $20 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion 10 Luggage Scale This is definitely a savvy gift for those who are about to board the plane. With this Samsonite Electronic Luggage Scale ($25), you won't be going over the maximum baggage weight restrictions and don't have to worry about excess baggage fees. Samsonite Electronic Luggage Scale $25 from Macy's Buy Now See more Samsonite Luggage 11 Travel Candle This Henri Bendel travel candle ($15) is the perfect size for travel. Henri Bendel Lavender Leaves Travel Candle $15 from Henri Bendel Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Candles 12 Travel Iron Rumpled clothing is an expected result of travel. Keep your clothes neat with this SteamFast Home and Away Mini Steam Iron ($25). Target Home & Living SteamFast Home & Away Steam Iron $5 from Target Buy Now See more Target Home & Living 13 Herbal Eye Pillow This herbal eye pillow ($22) will surely ease tensions on the plane. It stimulates acupressure points to soothe stress. Swimoutlet Activewear Baja Zen TieDyed Teal Yoga Eye Soother Pillow - 8145318 $21.95 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Activewear 14 Luggage Locks Stay safe with a sleek Samsonite travel three-dial combo lock ($11). Samsonite Travel Sentry Three-Dial Combo Lock $11 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Samsonite Women's Fashion 15 Travel Shower Essentials Any practical traveler would appreciate this Billy Jealousy Travel Kit ($20). Billy Jealousy Intro + Travel Kit - Only at ULTA $20 from Ulta Buy Now See more Billy Jealousy Skin Care 16 "How to Read the Menu" Books These "how to read the menu" mini books ($7) will help you order at restaurants while traveling in France, Italy, or Spain. "how to read the menu" mini books $7 from amazon.com Buy Now 17 Selfie Stick Case You'll never have to ask strangers to take pictures for you with this rose-gold selfie stick case ($25)! Off 5th Luggage Rose-Goldtone Selfie Stick $50$24.99 from Off 5th Buy Now See more Off 5th Luggage 18 Travel Set If you need more support for a better rest, then check out this neck pillow and eye mask travel set ($25). Target Luggage Sets designlovefest 3pc Travel Comfort Set $24.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Luggage Sets 19 Travel Stub Diary This Travel Stub Diary ($12) will make your trips more memorable and help to organize travel keepsakes. Chronicle Books Travel Stub Diary $12 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Teen Guys' Clothes 20 Passport Holder This ban.do passport holder ($24) is perfect for anyone who can't wait for Summer vacations. Macy's Women's Fashion ban.do Getaway Passport Holder $24 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Women's Fashion 21 Travel Journal This adorable Rifle Paper Co. travel journal ($15) is the best way to record globetrotting adventures. Rifle Paper Co. Travel Essentials Journal $15 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Home & Living 22 Travel Pillow This neck pillow ($25) is stylish and comfy. Jonathan Adler Travel Neck Pillow - Iron Gate $25 from Dormify Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Home & Living 23 Travel Wallet Use this travel wallet ($21) to stash tickets, money, and your passport with helpfully labeled pockets. Selfridges Wallets Happy Jackson Travel document wallet $21 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Selfridges Wallets 24 Life-Changing Books Image Source: StockSnap / Luis Llerena Long flights are perfect for those heavy, life-changing books, because you have very little distractions and all the time in the world to soak in the words. Skip the quick romance novels or cheap thrillers, and opt for a book that will improve your life. You can choose to read them the old-fashioned paperback way or on a convenient, travel-friendly ereader. 25 Carry On Cocktail Kit Make your own in-flight cocktail with this moscow mule set ($24). Great for the traveler who needs a little midflight libation. Frank and Oak Carry On Cocktail Kit - Moscow Mule $24 from Frank + Oak Buy Now See more Frank and Oak Men's Fashion 26 Map Necklace Every traveler needs a unique reminder of her travels like this cute gold world map necklace ($20)! ModCloth Necklaces ModCloth There's a Map for That Necklace in Gold $19.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Necklaces