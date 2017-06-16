 Skip Nav
Every traveling expert needs an arsenal of products to make the journey smoother. If you're stuck on what to get your friend or family member who loves to travel, then read on for some of these gift ideas!

1 Scratch-Off World Map
Scratch-Off World Map

Decorate your home and show off where you've been with this scratch-off world map ($23).

Bloomingdale's Artwork
Luckies of London Travel Map Deluxe
$23
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Artwork
2 Passport Holder
Passport Holder

This "I'm outta here" passport holder ($24) will prove that travel memories are timeless.

Macy's Gifts
ban.do I'm Outta Here Passport Holder
$24
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Gifts
3 Crumpled Map
Crumpled Map

Traditional maps can get so crumpled from overuse that they become harder to read. Enter the crumpled map ($16). When you're done using it, just crumple it up, place it in your pocket, and don't worry about damage.

Asos Men's Fashion
Turnaround Publisher Services Palomar London Crumpled Travel Map
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Men's Fashion
4 City Map Glass
City Map Glass

Any metropolitan gal would love a city map glass ($14 each) for the holidays.

UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
5 Sudoku Book
Sudoku Book

Every traveler needs a Sudoku book to fight off boredom when on the plane. Check out the Pocket Posh Sudoku book ($7) for endless airplane entertainment.

Pocket Posh Sudoku book
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
6 Travel Slippers
Travel Slippers

Walk around the airplane and the hotel with these cozy lounge socks ($16). They are faux fur-lined and are machine washable.

Barefoot Dreams
Fuzzy Socks
$15.92
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Barefoot Dreams Socks
7 Warm Shawl
Warm Shawl

It gets cold on the plane, and although a good cardigan or jacket will warm you up, this chic knit shawl ($13, originally $18) is even handier because you can use it as a scarf or drape it over yourself for more coverage. It comes in multiple styles, too, so you can be sure to choose the perfect one for your gift.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Stripe Draped Shawl
$17.90$12.53
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters
8 Evian Face Spray
Evian Face Spray

Treat someone special to Evian face spray, because riding in airplanes can take the moisture out of your skin. This Evian Facial Water Spray ($21 for three) will be a very thoughtful and useful gift!

Evian
Facial Water Spray Trio
$21
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Evian Face Moisturizers
9 Universal Cord Organizer
Universal Cord Organizer

Because earphones are a must for any traveler, it's important to keep them in good shape while you travel. This cord organizer ($20) is perfect for protecting your tech.

UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Travel Cord Roll
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
10 Luggage Scale
Luggage Scale

This is definitely a savvy gift for those who are about to board the plane. With this Samsonite Electronic Luggage Scale ($25), you won't be going over the maximum baggage weight restrictions and don't have to worry about excess baggage fees.

Samsonite
Electronic Luggage Scale
$25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Samsonite Luggage
11 Travel Candle
Travel Candle

This Henri Bendel travel candle ($15) is the perfect size for travel.

Henri Bendel
Lavender Leaves Travel Candle
$15
from Henri Bendel
Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Candles
12 Travel Iron
Travel Iron

Rumpled clothing is an expected result of travel. Keep your clothes neat with this SteamFast Home and Away Mini Steam Iron ($25).

Target Home & Living
SteamFast Home & Away Steam Iron
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
13 Herbal Eye Pillow
Herbal Eye Pillow

This herbal eye pillow ($22) will surely ease tensions on the plane. It stimulates acupressure points to soothe stress.

Swimoutlet Activewear
Baja Zen TieDyed Teal Yoga Eye Soother Pillow - 8145318
$21.95
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Activewear
14 Luggage Locks
Luggage Locks

Stay safe with a sleek Samsonite travel three-dial combo lock ($11).

Samsonite
Travel Sentry Three-Dial Combo Lock
$11
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Samsonite Women's Fashion
15 Travel Shower Essentials
Travel Shower Essentials

Any practical traveler would appreciate this Billy Jealousy Travel Kit ($20).

Billy Jealousy
Intro + Travel Kit - Only at ULTA
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Billy Jealousy Skin Care
16 "How to Read the Menu" Books
"How to Read the Menu" Books

These "how to read the menu" mini books ($7) will help you order at restaurants while traveling in France, Italy, or Spain.

"how to read the menu" mini books
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
17 Selfie Stick Case
Selfie Stick Case

You'll never have to ask strangers to take pictures for you with this rose-gold selfie stick case ($25)!

Off 5th Luggage
Rose-Goldtone Selfie Stick
$50$24.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Off 5th Luggage
18 Travel Set
Travel Set

If you need more support for a better rest, then check out this neck pillow and eye mask travel set ($25).

Target Luggage Sets
designlovefest 3pc Travel Comfort Set
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Luggage Sets
19 Travel Stub Diary
Travel Stub Diary

This Travel Stub Diary ($12) will make your trips more memorable and help to organize travel keepsakes.

Chronicle Books
Travel Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Teen Guys' Clothes
20 Passport Holder
Passport Holder

This ban.do passport holder ($24) is perfect for anyone who can't wait for Summer vacations.

Macy's Women's Fashion
ban.do Getaway Passport Holder
$24
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Women's Fashion
21 Travel Journal
Travel Journal

This adorable Rifle Paper Co. travel journal ($15) is the best way to record globetrotting adventures.

Rifle Paper Co.
Travel Essentials Journal
$15
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Home & Living
22 Travel Pillow
Travel Pillow

This neck pillow ($25) is stylish and comfy.

Jonathan Adler
Travel Neck Pillow - Iron Gate
$25
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Home & Living
23 Travel Wallet
Travel Wallet

Use this travel wallet ($21) to stash tickets, money, and your passport with helpfully labeled pockets.

Selfridges Wallets
Happy Jackson Travel document wallet
$21
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Wallets
24 Life-Changing Books
Life-Changing Books
Image Source: StockSnap / Luis Llerena

Long flights are perfect for those heavy, life-changing books, because you have very little distractions and all the time in the world to soak in the words. Skip the quick romance novels or cheap thrillers, and opt for a book that will improve your life. You can choose to read them the old-fashioned paperback way or on a convenient, travel-friendly ereader.

25 Carry On Cocktail Kit
Carry On Cocktail Kit

Make your own in-flight cocktail with this moscow mule set ($24). Great for the traveler who needs a little midflight libation.

Frank and Oak
Carry On Cocktail Kit - Moscow Mule
$24
from Frank + Oak
Buy Now See more Frank and Oak Men's Fashion
26 Map Necklace
Map Necklace

Every traveler needs a unique reminder of her travels like this cute gold world map necklace ($20)!

ModCloth Necklaces
ModCloth There's a Map for That Necklace in Gold
$19.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Necklaces
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts For MenGifts For WomenUnder $100Gifts Under $25Gift GuideTravel
