Best Gift Ideas For 20-Something Women
Fashion Gifts That Will Make Any 20-Something Go Weak at the Knees and Squeal With Delight
Trust us, the 20-somethings in your life have big holiday wish lists, and we're here to make sure you check everything off. OK, not everything, but at least some of the fashion items they've been lusting over on their favorite sites. We promise you that when she opens up the adorable Cult Gaia Babe bag she'll be just as delighted as she will to find a rose gold wine rack. If you want to make her jump up and down and stomp her feet with excitement, the patent Christian Louboutin pumps or fuzzy lavender tote bag are items we encourage you to check out. A girl giddy with happiness awaits you.
Women's Birdie Ruffle Slide Sandals
$295
from Bloomingdale's
ID Cotton Small Waistband Triangle Bralette
$32 $20.29
from PacSun
Clinger Stretch Ankle Boot
$598
from Neiman Marcus
Pigalle Follies 85 Patent-leather Pumps - Black
$675
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Palm Canyon 63Mm Watermelon Special Fit Half Rim Sunglasses - Kelly Green
$350
Minna Parikka rainbow slip on sneakers
$321
from Farfetch
Rose Gold Wine Rack
$69
Women's Race Runner Sneakers
$695
from Barneys New York
Wild & Wolf Tumbling Blocks Game
$28
Bh cosmetics 11 Piece Makeup Brush Set
$23
Lingua Franca - Uh Huh Honey Embroidered Cashmere Sweater
$360
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Painted Leather Biker Jacket
$650
Intentionally Blank Roxa Mule
$180
from Reformation
Womens White '90's RandB' slogan print fitted T-shirt
$32
from River Island
Amber Ibarreche X UO Negative Funds Positive Vibes Mug
$10
