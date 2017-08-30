 Skip Nav
DIY
36 DIY American Horror Story Costumes That Will Give You Nightmares
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Illegal Hike in Hawaii Is Nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven" For Good Reason

One of Hawaii's most epic hikes, known as the Haiku Stairs, is famous for its stunning views and illegal climb. Despite being a steep 3,922-step hike — and not to mention dangerous since becoming damaged by a storm in 2015 — the ladder remains a popular destination among hikers and visitors.

The "Stairway to Heaven" is an appropriate nickname as some of the peaks even tower above the clouds and offer incredible sights of the island of Oahu below. The almost-vertical ladder, which reaches the top of Pu'u Keahi a Kahoe, has a height of over 2,500 feet. Although it was built in 1943 during World War II, it wasn't until 1987 when the Haiku Stairs was deemed off limits to the public. But according to Instagram photos, it still looks like people trespass every day to experience the notorious hike for themselves.

Though we don't encourage anybody to endanger their lives or even risk receiving a fine, we do have to admit that the Stairway to Heaven looks pretty damn cool.

Check out the photos ahead!

Related
People Are Flipping Out Over This Magical Secret Grand Canyon Waterfall

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bucket ListHawaiiTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
4 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Cinque Terre in Italy
by Lauren Palumbo
Ways to Give Back When Traveling
Travel
by Bianca Lambert
Puerto Rico Travel Tips
Travel
The Puerto Rico You Haven't Seen — Yet
by Melissa Alvarado Sierra
Beach Playlist
Music
by Hedy Phillips
Things to Do in Newport, Rhode Island
Summer
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds