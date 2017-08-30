This Illegal Hike in Hawaii Is Nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven" For Good Reason

One of Hawaii's most epic hikes, known as the Haiku Stairs, is famous for its stunning views and illegal climb. Despite being a steep 3,922-step hike — and not to mention dangerous since becoming damaged by a storm in 2015 — the ladder remains a popular destination among hikers and visitors.

The "Stairway to Heaven" is an appropriate nickname as some of the peaks even tower above the clouds and offer incredible sights of the island of Oahu below. The almost-vertical ladder, which reaches the top of Pu'u Keahi a Kahoe, has a height of over 2,500 feet. Although it was built in 1943 during World War II, it wasn't until 1987 when the Haiku Stairs was deemed off limits to the public. But according to Instagram photos, it still looks like people trespass every day to experience the notorious hike for themselves.

Though we don't encourage anybody to endanger their lives or even risk receiving a fine, we do have to admit that the Stairway to Heaven looks pretty damn cool.

Check out the photos ahead!