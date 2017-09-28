Join the Resistance With This DIY Handmaid's Tale Halloween Costume

 Skip Nav
With just one season, The Handmaid's Tale has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the nation at large. The politically charged show — based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name — makes a powerful statement about the vulnerability of women's rights following the presidential election. The show has received the credit it deserves, too. At the 2017 Emmy Awards, the show won several categories, including the award for outstanding drama series. In our current political climate, many will likely be using the holiday to make a powerful statement.


Image Source: Everett Collection

How to Create It Yourself

Interested in joining the resistance? Here's everything you'll need for your handmaid costume:

Fortunately, this DIY costume involves very little steps. Simple shop for a red cloak, oversize white bonnet, some sort of a mesh tote bag, and throw it all together for a chilling costume.

