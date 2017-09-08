 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
Everyone's Losing Their Sh*t Over This Harry Potter-Themed Shop, and Honestly, Same
There's a Haunted House Inspired by Stephen King's It, Because Nightmares Can Come True

Pennywise the killer clown has ruined many a night's sleep for anyone who has seen the 1990 movie or read the book It. The brainchild of horror master Stephen King is nightmarish, especially for anyone who hates clowns as much as I do (honestly, does anyone actually like clowns?). I also really love to have the sh*t scared out of me, so the new It Experience opening to celebrate the release of the 2017 remake sounds horrible — in the best possible way.

The It Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood is in Los Angeles, where guests will be taken at their own risk inside a two-story replica of where "It" lives. "Guests will be guided by 'Georgie' through the 5,000 square foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props," the site says. The terrifying experience runs Aug. 14-Sept. 10 leading up to the new film's release (it's out Sept. 8). Tickets are no longer available online, but horror buffs can still try the standby line, and the site says that even more times are being added. Read on (if you dare) to get a sneak peek at what brave souls who enter the experience will encounter.

