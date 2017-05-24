 Skip Nav
This Haunted Mansion-Themed Car Is Not For the Faint-Hearted Fan
Haunted Mansion Car

This Haunted Mansion-Themed Car Is Not For the Faint-Hearted Fan

A post shared by Miss Mortis (@miss_m0rtis) on

Some Disney fans keep their obsession low-key and subtle. Some Disney fans . . . don't. Instagram user Miss Mortis shared her next-level love of Disneyland — and the Haunted Mansion in particular — by decking out her entire car in the attraction's theme. The artwork was done on a vinyl wrap by Vinyl Ink, and the wrap was then placed on the car. You can spot intricate Haunted Mansion details everywhere, from the Hitchhiking Ghosts to the Singing Busts and more.

"Hopefully I'll be able to take this thing to some great Disney fan events," she said on her YouTube page, "though my dream right now is to have a shoot done of it in front of the actual Disneyland Haunted Mansion. Who knows? As Walt said: 'If you can dream it, you can do it.'"

Find out more about the process on her YouTube channel, and check out the video of the awesome and over-the-top decorations.

A post shared by Vinyl ink (@vinyl_ink) on


A post shared by Vinyl ink (@vinyl_ink) on

