Can You Find the Hidden Mickey on Disneyland's New Guardians Ride?
If you're an avid Disney parks fan, then you know that those crafty Imagineers love to place hidden Mickeys all over the parks, and we've heard rumors that the new Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! facade has one tucked into its glimmering machinery.
Can you spot it?
Let's take a closer look . . .
Give up? We'll help you out.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman