OMG! The Harry Potter Studio Tour Is Hosting a Halloween Feast in the Great Hall



Image Source: Warner Bros.

Floating pumpkins, special treats, and spooky decor. In the Harry Potter series, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry transforms into a Halloween wonderland each October. With the help of Hagrid and his massive pumpkins, the school gets into the spirit of the holiday, and for just two nights this year, fans will actually be able to celebrate the season in true Potter fashion — on the actual sets of the movie.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is hosting a special event on Oct. 28 and 29, when brave witches and wizards will be able to toast Halloween and Hogwarts in real life. After sipping on dry ice cocktails and canapés, guests will enter the Great Hall. The ceilings will be decorated with over 100 floating pumpkins, and the long tables will be laden "with a Halloween feast of red apples, pumpkins and cauldrons of lollipops."

After dinner and drinks around props from the movie, attendees will be invited to "follow the spiders" on the set of the new Forbidden Forest part of the tour, where they'll have dessert alongside Buckbeak and Aragog.

But it's not all fun and games for guests! Death Eaters will be roaming around all evening, and they'll even been dressed in original costumes from the movies! Party goers will be able to explore the Studio Tour after hours, and will have the chance to meet members of the prop department who will be revealing some filmmaking secrets.

The tickets are a steep $325 (240 British pounds), and naturally, they are sold out. However, the site says to "check back" — maybe another night will be added due to high demand? In the meantime, we can still dream of delicious desserts and Butterbeer while planning our own epic Harry Potter-themed bash.