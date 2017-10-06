 Skip Nav
Your 2017 Guide to Year-End Tipping

You know how hectic the holidays can get. You'll soon find yourself swamped between the usual errands, finding gifts for everyone in your family, and somehow baking entire platters of treats for work parties. Sure, you're putting in a ton of extra work, but none of the holiday craziness would be possible without the help of those around you.

The busy bees that make your life easier throughout the year deserve a bit of TLC during the holidays, and you can show your postal worker, go-to hairstylist, or neighborhood barista a little extra love to show how much you appreciate them. Just follow the guide below for proper year-end tipping etiquette.

Postal Workers
Dog Walker
Doormen
Manicurists
Baristas
Hairstylist
Yoga Instructor
Bartenders
Babysitters
Parking Garage Attendant
Hotel Staff
