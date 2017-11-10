 Skip Nav
Yes, You Can Open a Wine Bottle With a House Key — Watch This Genius Life Hack

No corkscrew? Not a problem. There's nothing worse than being ready for a glass of wine and realizing you can't even open the bottle. Luckily, if you don't have a wine opener with you, there's a genius life hack that will solve your problem.

YouTube user DaveHax demonstrates how to open a wine bottle with a simple house key in the video above. The hack tends to work better on synthetic corks, but it never hurts to try it out on real corks as well. Check it out!

Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
