11 Things Not Worth the Money
Is the $2,400 VIP Tour at Disneyland Really Worth It? We Asked Someone Who's Done It Twice
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
25 Awesome Costco Shopping Secrets That Go Way Beyond Free Samples

If you're a savvy shopper, you probably have a Costco membership. The warehouse store offers massive discounts on bulk foods, household goods, and even gasoline — but the savings don't stop there! Prepare to save more money than ever before by getting educated about the inner workings of Costco's price schemes, in-store deals, and policies . . . it might just change your life.

Some locations allow nonmembers to buy alcohol.
Use the store to snag discounted gift cards, movie tickets, and local fares.
Some prices never change.
Check the mail before making your list.
Fill up on samples, but don't let their tastiness sway you.
Buy store brand items for bigger savings.
You can skip lines by shopping on weekdays, especially midday.
Stick to your shopping list.
Enjoy unlimited free samples.
Bring your own bags to avoid getting stuck with cumbersome boxes.
Divvy up your deals with a friend.
Take advantage of Costco's book and movie releases.
Ignore the fun impulse items displayed at the entrance to the store.
You can use Costco's membership benefits to purchase cars, vacations, and even coffins.
Double check per-unit prices to ensure that you're actually saving money.
Buy bulk treats for holidays like Halloween and Christmas.
Look for seasonal savings on everything from food to home decor.
The real bargains are found around the edges of the store and in the center, not on aisle endcaps.
You can save big by buying bulk meat and freezing it.
Costco offers liberal price protection, satisfaction guarantees, and return policies.
Organic and health foods tend to be cheaper at Costco.
Learn Costco's "price codes" to get an inside look into your savings.
Customer service is the best way to save at the store.
Save at the pump with Costco gas stations.
Costco offers the cheapest prescription drugs on the market.
Join The Conversation
TiffanyDirks TiffanyDirks 2 years

OMG, I hope that shopping list is fictitious. Who eats like that???
