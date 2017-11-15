 Skip Nav
This Japanese Method of Gift Wrapping Will Take You 15 Seconds — No Joke!
How to Wrap a Present Fast

This Japanese Method of Gift Wrapping Will Take You 15 Seconds — No Joke!

The Japanese department store Takashimaya has gone viral over the past few years for its unique and crazy-fast gift-wrapping method. YouTube user BeatTheBush created a video that breaks down the steps for you so that you can try wrapping presents like this yourself. All it takes are three pieces of tape and three folds. Watch how to do it, then master the method so you can save tons of time — it will take just 15 seconds once you become a pro!

