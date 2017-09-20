 Skip Nav
0
12 Life Lessons From Young Adult Books That Are Valuable For Any Age

Young adult literature is fun. Sure, novels aimed at adults can be really wonderful too, but there is something particularly magical about YA. Books aimed at teens tend to grapple with themes of first experiences, major life changes, and self-discovery, all of which continue throughout adulthood. However, because these are new issues to the adolescent audience of young adult literature, they are written with an urgency and profoundness that makes YA books hard to put down. There is absolutely nothing wrong with reading these books as an adult; in fact, the youthful voice in which young adult novels are written can spark a fresh perspective on important issues that span far beyond the teen years. Here are a few of the lessons that you can take from some classic young adult novels regardless of your age.

The Best YA Books of 2017

It's Important to Have a Broad Worldview
Don't Morph Into Your Partner
Holding Others to Unachievable Standards Will Always Result in Your Own Disappointment
Everyone Around You Is Leading a Very Complex Life — Don't Ignore Their Needs
It's Your Choices, Not Your Past, That Define You
If You're Unhappy With Your Life, Make a Change
Embrace Your Quirks
Find Friends Who Embrace Your Type of Weird
Don't Let Fear Hold You Back From Valuable Life Experiences
One Person Can Change Everything
Every Person Is Equal
Think Before You Act
YA BooksYoung AdultSelf ImprovementWellnessBooks
