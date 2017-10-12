To Get to These Secret Moss Water Slides in Hawaii, You First Have to Cross a Hidden Bridge

Hawaii has some more-obvious "must-see" spots, but it's the hidden ones we're obsessed with. When exploring the Maunawili Falls Trail on Oahu, you can sneak off of the beaten path to find natural moss "waterfalls" to slide down. The slides (which look like so much fun) are just part of the package — you first cross a hidden (and pretty worn-out) wooden bridge tucked away in the jungle. You may get muddy, but the rushing waters of the slides will wash the muck (and your worries!) away.