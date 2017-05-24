This Old Video of Mr. Rogers Fighting For Funding Will Give You Chills

Not all heroes wear capes — some of them wear cardigan sweaters instead. Throughout his life, Mr. Rogers displayed time and again what true kindness and goodness were, and his legacy lives on. From his inspiring words of wisdom on life and love to his dedication to education and bettering the lives of children, people like Mr. Rogers are what the world needs more of.

In 1969, a young Mr. Rogers went before the US Senate Commerce Committee in order to request federal funding — $20 million of it — for national public TV, or PBS. He argued the case to an initially very reluctant and openly skeptical senator, but what happened when he began to speak will give you chills. His passion for educating children and inspiring them from a young age is so clear in his speech, and by the end of his proposal, the senator did a complete 180. Mr. Rogers ended by quoting a song from the show in order to emphasize lessons he wanted to impart upon children. The words are:

It's great to be able to stop when you've planned a thing that's wrong

and be able to do something else instead, and think this song:

"I can stop when I want to

Can stop when I wish

Can stop, stop, stop anytime

And what a good feeling, to feel like this

And know that the feeling is really mine

Know that there's something deep inside

That helps us become what we can

For a girl can be someday a lady

And a boy can be someday a man."

Watch the whole moving video!