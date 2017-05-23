20 Mr. Rogers Quotes That Will Leave You in a Puddle of Happy Tears

Fred Rogers was a rarity. The softspoken creator and host of the TV show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood devoted his life to encouraging the education and happiness of children and adults alike. Whether you remember his heartwarming rendition of his show's intro "Won't You Be My Neighbor," or his countless speeches that left us in tears, one thing that truly resonates above all are his words.

Mr. Rogers's peaceful approach to conflict, success, love, and society as a whole continues to move and inspire even after his passing. These 20 quotes will remind you that there is hope and true goodness in the world, so read on, and then go spread more love.