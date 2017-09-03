Primark Disney Products
We Are Seriously Screaming Over Primark's (Very Affordable!) Disney Collection
Irish retailer Primark is simply slaying the fandom game. Not only did it release one of our favorite Harry Potter collections of all time, it also has a Disney collection that we can't get enough of. From Beauty and the Beast bedroom sets and bags to adorable slippers and themed accessories — well, let's just say we're having trouble deciding what to choose. Everything it is then!
