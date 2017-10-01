 Skip Nav
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
43 "Punny" Halloween Costumes That Won't Break the Bank

Blink and before you know it, Halloween will be here, so get to planning those costumes and parties ASAP. The key is a killer costume that doesn't take too much effort or money to put together, which is why we always love "punny" outfits that play on some of our favorite phrases. We've gathered some of the best ideas, from "Hairy" Potter to a "French" kiss and everything in between. Check out our picks (plus a hilarious celebrity version), and rest assured knowing you've got "best costume" in the bag.

Additional reporting by Macy Williams

Deviled Eggs
Party Animals
Cereal Killer
Hairy Potter
French Kiss
RaPUNzel and Her Prince Charmin
Ceiling Fan
Snail Mail
Pig in a Blanket
Facebook
Grapes of Wrath
Gingerbread Man
Queen of Hearts
Spice Girls
Breadwinner and Dust Bunny
Freudian Slip
Bag of Eminems
Social Butterfly
Potheads
Obama-Care Bear
Lego My Eggo
Kevin Bacon
Formal Apology
Meat and Greet
Black Eyed Peas
Fifty Shades of Grey
Identity Theft
Nickelback
Fantasy Football
Shooting Star
Oh Deer and Holy Cow
