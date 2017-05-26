This Reporter Was Not Given Proper Warning Before Going on the New Disneyland Ride

Let's start this off by saying this reporter from ABC30 News was clearly not properly warned about the assignment he was signing up for when he volunteered to ride the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney's California Adventure. But luckily for us, his reaction is priceless, and it was all caught on camera. We're talking high-pitched screaming, chest-clutching, and the whole nine yards . . . somebody give this man an award!

Words don't do the video justice, so click "play" and see for yourself. But be warned, you'll probably cry with laughter, and you'll want to ride the new attraction ASAP.