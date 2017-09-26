Riverdale Group Costume
The Easy, DIY Riverdale Costumes You'll Want to Rock With Your BFFs
The Riverdale crew is one of the easiest, most recognizable pop-culture group costumes to sport in 2017. Since the buzzy CW show premiered at the start of the year, it's won over fans with its lovable cast, suspenseful storylines, and the fun nostalgia of its comic-book roots. The best part? Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's recognizable outfits can work in all sorts of ways for Halloween. Think: individual costumes, BFF costumes, or couples costumes. (Team Bughead!) Need some help navigating your Riverdale look? We've highlighted all the necessities to make your comic-inspired costume dreams come true.
How to Create It Yourself
For Betty:
- Cardigan
- White collared shirt
- Jeans
- Ballet flats
- Hair in a ponytail
To channel Betty, you'll want to go pink and preppy. Layer a pink cardigan over a white button-down, then keep things simple with skinny jeans and ballet flats — and a smooth ponytail, of course.
For Veronica:
- Black dress
- Pearl necklace
- Black heels
- Red lipstick
For Veronica, choose a sleeveless LBD and accessorize with a pearl necklace, black stilettos, and a swipe of red lipstick.
For Archie:
- Letterman jacket
- Red wig or temporary hair color
- Jeans
- Sneakers
It's all about the blue letterman jacket and red hair for Archie, whether that means rocking a red wig or using some temporary hair color.
For Jughead:
- Black leather jacket
- Jeans
- Flannel or t-shirt
- Chucks
- Gray beanie with DIY crown-point edges
You can get Jughead's style by sporting a black leather jacket and using scissors to cut crown-point edges into the bottom of a classic beanie. Bonus points for laying the sarcasm on thick and professing yourself a "weirdo."
