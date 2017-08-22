 Skip Nav
21 Simple Things Worth Doing That Can Have a Big Impact

There are certain things in life that take only seconds to do but which end up having a greater impact than you know. For example, I caught myself riding without a seat belt on, which I hate to admit that I do frequently, and I realized what a dumb choice that was. Something so simple could literally save my life, and for me to take my chances would be completely foolish and irresponsible. Similarly, there are other small things worth doing that we'll never regret later on — like being kind to a stranger who looks like they're having a bad day. See 21 small ideas that can have a big result ahead.

  1. Say "thank you."
  2. Wear a seat belt.
  3. Smile at someone passing you.
  4. Brush your teeth (regularly).
  5. Take a moment to breathe.
  6. Call a family member to say hello.
  7. Make a small donation.
  8. Leave a nice note for a stranger.
  9. Delete a toxic person from your social media account.
  10. Drink water.
  11. Say "I love you."
  12. Give a compliment.
  13. Stand up for someone.
  14. Recycle.
  15. Wear sunscreen.
  16. Apologize.
  17. Turn running water off.
  18. Pick up a piece of trash off the floor.
  19. Tell a coworker they're doing a great job.
  20. Unplug appliances you rarely use.
  21. Take a moment to be grateful.
